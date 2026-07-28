Seattle weather: Few sprinkles Tuesday, slightly cooler

The Brief Cooler weather arrives Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid-70s and a slight chance of showers around Puget Sound. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Thursday and Friday as high pressure rebuilds over western Washington. Unhealthy air quality will continue across parts of central and eastern Washington through at least Wednesday due to wildfire smoke.



A weak system will pass through western Washington Tuesday, with cooler temperatures and few sprinkles. Most of the rain chances will stay along the coast and the northern interior, but you can't rule out a stray shower around the Puget Sound through midday.

A weak system will pass through Western Washington Tuesday, with cooler temperatures and few sprinkles.

What's next:

Tuesday's highs will be several degrees cooler as the cold front moves through, dropping highs into the mid to low 70s.

Tuesday's highs will be several degrees cooler as the cold front moves through, dropping highs into the mid to low 70s.

Air Quality Alert

The air quality for central and eastern Washington will remain unhealthy for a large portion of the area. The Air Quality Alert remains in effect through at least Wednesday for the Wenatchee and Chelan areas.

The air quality for central and eastern Washington will remain unhealthy for a large portion of the area.

Looking Ahead:

Wednesday will start cloudy, but skies will clear into the afternoon. High pressure starts to build again for Thursday and Friday, increasing the temperatures and bringing more sunshine. We could see another system pass by for the weekend, leading to slightly cooler temperatures and some more cloud cover for some. Stay tuned!

Wednesday will start cloudy, but skies will clear into the afternoon.

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