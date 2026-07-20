Multiple minors killed in Sunnyside, WA DUI crash

The Brief Multiple people are dead or were injured by a crash in Yakima County over the weekend. Initial reports indicate the crash was a result of someone driving under the influence. Victim identities were withheld as families were notified of the deaths.



Three juveniles are dead following a weekend crash involving a suspected DUI driver in Sunnyside, Washington.

Timeline:

Deputies in Yakima County report that they responded to a two-car crash site at the intersection of Green Valley Road and Snipes Pump Road just before midnight on Saturday.

The crash was in an area between Mabton and Sunnyside. It involved a Subaru and Volkswagen. Three people were ejected from the Subaru and died at the scene. They were reportedly under the age of 18.

The driver and front passenger survived and were taken to the hospital. Additionally, that driver was expected to be booked for three counts of vehicular homicide. Investigators believe the crash was a result of impairment from intoxicants.

Another driver, the one inside the Volkswagen, was also taken to the hospital with injuries. However, the extent of those injuries were not disclosed at the time of reporting.

The victims were not identified to the public following the crash as investigators continue working on the case.

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