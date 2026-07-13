Seattle Central District shooting caught on store security camera

The Brief A 22-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday in Seattle's Central District, with the chaos captured on security cameras. Stray bullets struck a convenience store, a nearby home and a parked car, but no other injuries were reported. Police have not made any arrests, and detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.



A shooting in the Central District left a 22-year-old seriously injured on Sunday. The aftermath of the shooting was caught on nearby store security cameras.

Surveillance video shows the injured man limping into the store as other customers ran to hide in the back. The shop's owners say it was a scary situation, and they're glad nobody was killed.

A man hobbles into Parnell's Mini-mart on one leg after a shooting in the Central District on July 12, 2026.

Security video captures chaos

Security cameras captured the dramatic moments surrounding the shooting at 23rd Ave. S and S Dearborn Street Sunday outside Parnell's Mini-mart.

Chris Lee works at the store. He says his parents are the owners.

"This neighborhood is supposed to have gotten a lot better, but sometimes this happens," said Lee. "Two of them will enter the store after one of them was shot."

He says video from the store shows the victim arriving with a group, then Lee says you can see the shadows moving quickly when the shooting began.

"If you look at the shadows, you’ll see one of them jump," said Lee.

Next, he says the video shows the victim hopping into the store on one leg, with another uninjured man by his side.

Two men enter Parnell's Mini-mart after a shooting in the Central District on July 12, 2026.

Store owners react to gunfire

Video also shows Lee's dad calling 911 as other customers take shelter in the back.

Eventually, you can see the victim leave the store with the other man, tossing his sweatshirt as he exits.

Lee's mom follows up by locking the doors and eventually called him to explain what happened.

Owners of Parnell's Mini-mart lock the doors and call 911 following Central District shooting.

Lee says the family believes that the victim got into a vehicle and left. Police said he later showed up at Harborview with a gunshot wound in the leg.

Stray bullets hit car and nearby home

Lee said there is a hole in the store siding and one in the window, which now has a temporary patch.

"Just a little bit of tape," Chris Lee said.

Lee says other bullets also hit a neighboring building and the family's car.

"There were a couple of holes, it popped the tire," Chris Lee said.

The resident of a home off 24th told FOX 13 that a bullet also hit the siding of her mudroom.

"Obviously, the guy who got shot in the leg that’s not good, all things considered, nobody died and nobody else got hurt, and it seems that we were lucky in terms of damage," Lee said.

Detectives with the gun violence reduction unit will lead the investigation to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

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