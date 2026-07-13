Man shot in Seattle's Central District, no suspects in custody

The Brief Police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting in the Central District. Officers found evidence of a shooting near 23rd Ave. S and S Dearborn St. A victim is in the hospital in serious condition, and a suspect has not yet been identified.



Police are investigating a shooting in the Central District that sent a man to the hospital Sunday evening.

Seattle police investigate shooting in the Central District

What we know:

Just after 7 p.m., officers with the Seattle Police Department responded to a shooting near 23rd Avenue South and South Dearborn Street. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but no victims at the scene.

Shortly after, officers were notified that a man arrived at Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg and remains in serious condition.

Investigators say gunfire also struck a home near the corner of 24th Avenue South and South Dearborn Street. Nobody inside was injured.

The area was briefly cordoned off by police, and roads have since reopened.

What we don't know:

Detectives with the SPD's Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation and work to understand what led up to the shooting. As of Monday morning, no arrests have been announced.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

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