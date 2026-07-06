3 siblings critically injured in Kent, WA front porch fireworks explosion

The Brief Three young brothers were critically injured when a firework detonated while they were handling it on a front porch in Kent. The explosion was powerful enough to shatter windows, bend frames, damage siding, and trigger nearby house and car alarms. Puget Sound Fire officials are investigating the incident and reminded the public that discharging fireworks is illegal in Kent.



Three children were injured in Kent after a firework went off while they were handling it.

Fire crews said they were all siblings, and they were rushed to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries.

"It was a very big loud sound, like a bomb," said Pradeep Kumar, a neighbor.

Neighborhood rocked by blast

What they're saying:

Kumar says he and his wife had just gotten home from church when a massive fireworks explosion blew out their neighbor's windows across the street, and injured three young brothers that live there.

"When it blew up it broke the window, and the siding, it broke the sides too," said Kumar.

Kumar says he sprinted over to help the children and found window glass shattered on the porch and the window frames bent.

"We went inside and saw the children who were bleeding and the first thing I did was go inside and call 911," said Kumar.

Neighbors say the blast was so strong it set off other nearby house and car alarms.

"That was a big bang, the youngest one was covered in white substance from the face down," said Kumar.

Extent of injuries

"Both the younger ones, their hands were both wrapped," said Kumar.

He says the oldest brother was also injured.

"He had blood here, here and on his face," said Kumar.

Pat Pawlak, Division Chief PIO, Puget Sound Fire, said the firework was lit on or near the front porch and "blew up right away."

He didn't have the ages of the children to provide, but said the kids that were injured were 18 years or younger.

"Fireworks are definitely dangerous and within split seconds can definitely change your life," said Pawlak.

Investigation and safety warnings

Pawlak says if you find an unexploded firework, to not touch it, instead call 911.

Pawlak went on to say that fireworks are illegal to discharge in Kent.

"The hearts at Puget Sound Fire certainly go out to the 3 injured people as well as their family," said Pawlak.

'It’s really sad, especially when it’s children," said Kumar.

As for what type of firework it was, and where the kids found it, fire officials say it's still under investigation.

"I want to make sure that parents watch their children and educate their children about fireworks, so this doesn’t happen to any other children," said Kumar.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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