One dead after overnight shooting in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Tacoma overnight. Police say one person was shot, and later died in the hospital. Authorities say there are no suspects in custody.



Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Tacoma early Monday morning.

What we know:

At about 12:36 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of South Tacoma Way.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers located an adult male with gunshot wounds and immediately began lifesaving measures until the Tacoma Fire Department arrived. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

Authorities are actively investigating the incident as a homicide. It is unknown what led up to the shooting. There are no suspects in custody.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department.

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