The Brief According to Tacoma police, a pregnant woman was hospitalized in stable condition after being knocked to the ground Thursday morning by two loose dogs that were attempting to attack her small dog. Tacoma Animal Control secured and impounded the dogs—identified as an American Pit Bull Terrier and an American Bully—and noted that the owner has been located and is cooperating. Authorities stated that the dogs will undergo a standard 10-day quarantine before Animal Control conducts a Dangerous Dog Investigation, after which the owners will have the opportunity to request a hearing.



A pregnant woman is recovering after she was knocked to the ground by two loose dogs Thursday morning in Tacoma.

What we know:

Tacoma police said at about 11:05 a.m. two loose dogs, an American Pit Bull Terrier and an American Bully, were reported in the 4000 block of Puget Sound Avenue.

A woman was walking to her car with her small dog when the two loose dogs approached her and tried to attack her smaller dog.

During the attack, the woman was knocked to the ground and was injured. She was taken to a local hospital and was stable.

The dogs were secured and impounded by Tacoma Animal Control. The dogs' owner was located and cooperative with police.

What they're saying:

"In accordance with standard procedure, the dogs will undergo a 10-day quarantine, after which Tacoma Animal Control will conduct a Dangerous Dog Investigation," police said. "Following that investigation, the owners will have the opportunity to request a hearing."



Tacoma Animal Control will continue the investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Police Department.

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