Spokane water quality safe in areas affected by fires

The Brief The city of Spokane says water quality is safe and clean in areas affected by wildfires after completing an array of testing. Anyone returning to their homes in evacuation zones should cycle the water in their system to clear out any stagnant water. Spokane is continuing to run further testing in affected areas, but no unsafe bacteria or chemicals have been detected.



The city of Spokane says water quality is safe and clean in areas affected by wildfires after completing an array of testing.

However, anyone returning to their homes in evacuation zones should cycle the water in their system to clear out any stagnant water.

"The water in your internal plumbing is stale from sitting idle and will benefit from being refreshed when people are able to return home," public works director Marlene Feist said in a release from the city.

Spokane is continuing to run further testing in affected areas, but no unsafe bacteria or chemicals have been detected.

What you can do:

For people who are returning to their residences, the city of Spokane provided a step-by-step process to flush the plumbing.

How to Flush Your Plumbing After Returning Home

Remove faucet aerators from sinks throughout your home. This is a good opportunity to soak them in warm vinegar to help remove mineral buildup and any debris before reinstalling them. Turn on all cold-water faucets, one at a time, leaving each running as you move through your home. Turn on the bathtub faucet(s) last. If you only have a shower, turn it on last. Allow the water to run just long enough to walk through your home turning on each faucet, then make another pass to turn them all off. This replaces the stagnant water in your plumbing with fresh water from the public water system. If applicable, also flush:Outdoor hose bibs/spigotsRefrigerator water dispenser or ice maker supplyWashing machine supply linesOther infrequently used water fixtures Outdoor hose bibs/spigots Refrigerator water dispenser or ice maker supply Washing machine supply lines Other infrequently used water fixtures Reinstall the cleaned aerators once flushing is complete.

To report concerns, community members can call 3-1-1 Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., or 509.625.7800 outside of these hours. Annual water quality reports can be found on our website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the city of Spokane.

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