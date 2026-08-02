Washington Veterans organization open doors to help victims of state wildfires

The Brief More than 250,000 acres are on fire in Washington as weather conditions increase risk of fire spark and spread in August. Veterans here at home are working together to help victims of those wildfires across the state.



The Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Washington is mobilizing its statewide network to assist residents affected by wildfires raging across eastern and central Washington.

The organization, which includes about 90 posts and 20,000 members across the state, is offering 24-hour shelter and food at a grassroots level to help those in need.

Safe shelter and community support

The posts have opened their doors to give residents a safe environment to escape heavy smoke conditions.

Paul Herrera, deputy public information officer for the VFW Department of Washington, emphasized that relief efforts are open to the entire community, not exclusively to military veterans.

Paul Herrera, deputy public information officer for the VFW Department of Washington

"When we serve in the military, it’s service before self, and so it’s very natural for veterans to help veterans," Herrera said.

Long-term recovery needs

Organization leaders note that impacted families and community members will require continued support long after the fires are contained, particularly those who face total loss.

Herrera expressed sympathy for those displaced by the fires, highlighting the devastating loss of homes, personal memories, and irreplaceable items such as military photos.

"Our heart goes out to the families and the veterans, especially the ones that just lost their homes," Herrera said. "That is going to be quite devastating."

What you can do:

If you are in the Spokane area and would like to contact the VFW, you can call 509-680-0418.

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