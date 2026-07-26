Dominic Canzone's 3-run home run carries Seattle Mariners to 6-4 win over Rangers

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The Brief Dominic Canzone put Seattle ahead with a three-run homer two pitches before Randy Arozarena also went deep in the seventh inning, and the Mariners rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Canzone, who had three hits and four RBIs, pulled his 16th home run of the season just inside the right-field foul pole off reliever Cole Winn for a 4-3 lead. The Mariners avoided a third consecutive loss in a four-game series that started as a matchup of the top two teams in the AL West. The defending division champion Mariners stopped a four-game losing streak and won for the first time in six tries at the home of the Rangers this season. Seattle moved back in front of Houston for second place, 1 1/2 games behind Texas.



Dominic Canzone put Seattle ahead with a three-run homer two pitches before Randy Arozarena also went deep in the seventh inning, and the Mariners rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Canzone, who had three hits and four RBIs, pulled his 16th home run of the season just inside the right-field foul pole off reliever Cole Winn for a 4-3 lead. The Mariners avoided a third consecutive loss in a four-game series that started as a matchup of the top two teams in the AL West.

The defending division champion Mariners stopped a four-game losing streak and won for the first time in six tries at the home of the Rangers this season. Seattle moved back in front of Houston for second place, 1 1/2 games behind Texas.

Gabe Speier (2-2) retired all four batters he faced in the sixth and seventh, and Andrés Muñoz struck out the side in the ninth for his 18th save in 23 chances.

Winn (5-3) entered with a 3-1 lead after consecutive singles by Colt Emerson and Cole Young. Julio Rodríguez popped out on the first pitch before Canzone drilled a 2-0 splitter about 20 rows up. Arozarena's solo homer, his 12th of the season, went into the Texas bullpen in right-center field.

The third meeting between Seattle's Logan Gilbert and Texas' Jacob deGrom this season ended in a no-decision for both. Gilbert allowed five hits and three runs over 5 2/3 innings. Singles by Canzone and Arozarena to start the sixth chased deGrom, who gave up seven hits and a run in five-plus innings.

Brandon Nimmo and Nicky Lopez had RBI singles to put Texas in front in the fourth, and Ezequiel Duran's solo homer in the eighth pulled Texas within one. Duran had a sacrifice fly in the first.

Up next

Seattle RHP George Kirby (8-8, 3.57 ERA) faces RHP Kumar Rocker (3-8, 4.13) in the finale of the four-game series Monday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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