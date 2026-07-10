Rays slug four home runs as Seattle Mariners fall 7-2, lose fourth straight

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The Brief The Rays matched a season-high with four home runs, including three off Seattle starter Luis Castillo, in a 7-2 win over the Mariners. Junior Caminero had a two-run home run in the 7th inning, and Richie Palacios, Cedric Mullens, and Victor Mesa Jr. each had solo shots. Castillo allowed four runs on nine hits with a walk and four strikeouts in five innings pitched for Seattle. Cole Young had a solo home run for the Mariners, and Dominic Canzone drove in J.P. Crawford with an RBI groundout in the 6th. Seattle has last four straight after being swept in three games by the Miami Marlins.



Junior Caminero hit his 28th homer, one of four longballs for Tampa Bay, and All-Star Nick Martinez pitched effectively into the sixth inning as the Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 on Friday night.

Richie Palacios, Cedric Mullins and Victor Mesa Jr. hit solo shots.

Martinez (8-2) allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. The 35-year-old right-hander got his first All-Star nod earlier Friday, replacing injured Boston left-hander Ranger Suárez.

The Mariners, who were just swept by the Marlins in Miami, have lost four straight to fall behind Texas into second in the AL West.

Caminero doubled and scored on a two-out single by Chandler Simpson to make it 1-0 in the third. In the seventh, he hit an opposite-field, two-run shot to right against Jose Ferrer that put Tampa Bay ahead 6-2.

Palacios led off the fourth with a 396-foot shot off Mariners starter Luis Castillo (3-8).

Mullins fouled off consecutive two-strike pitches before he hit a slider over the wall in right field and Mesa added a 398-foot shot — also off a two-strike slider — that made it 4-1 in the fifth.

Seattle's Cole Young hit his 11th home run of the season in the fifth, and Dominic Canzone had an RBI grounder in the sixth.

Castillo gave up four runs and nine hits in five innings.

Up next

Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (7-5, 3.19 ERA) starts Saturday opposite Rays RHP Griffin Jax (4-6, 3.60).

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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