Logan Gilbert takes one-hitter into 8th, Seattle Mariners roll to 11-0 win over Blue Jays

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The Brief Logan Gilbert took a one-hitter into the eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners rolled to an 11-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Independence Day. Gilbert was perfect into the fifth inning until a weak-contact floater into shallow left-center field from Yohendrick Piñango dropped in front of Victor Robles for the only baserunner of the game. It's just the sixth game in franchise history where the Mariners have allowed one baserunner or less. Randy Arozarena hit a grand slam, Cal Raleigh hit a three-run homer and Dominic Canzone also homered for Seattle.



Randy Arozarena hit a grand slam, Cal Raleigh and Dominic Canzone also homered, and Logan Gilbert took a one-hitter into the eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners rolled to an 11-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Independence Day.

Gilbert was perfect into the fifth inning until a weak-contact floater into shallow left-center field from Yohendrick Piñango dropped in front of Victor Robles for the only baserunner of the game. It's just the sixth game in franchise history where the Mariners have allowed one baserunner or less.

Félix Hernández remains the only pitcher in team history to throw a perfect game.

The Mariners' offense came alive with two outs in the second inning against Toronto starter Shane Bieber.

A double from Cole Young kept the inning alive, and he came around to score on an RBI single from Victor Robles for a 1-0 lead. Colt Emerson singled and J.P. Crawford walked to load the bases before Arozarena drove a hanging slider from Bieber deep over the left field wall for his third career grand slam and a 5-0 Mariners lead.

Arozarena drew a lead-off walk in the fifth inning before Canzone drove a two-run home run over the right-center field wall for a 7-0 lead that ended Bieber's afternoon. Bieber allowed seven runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts in four innings-plus for Toronto.

Emerson dropped a bunt for a single against Adam Macko with one out in the sixth inning to spark another scoring spree. Arozarena's third hit of the night advanced Emerson to third on a throwing error from Kazuma Okamoto. Canzone's RBI single scored Emerson for an 8-0 lead.

After another pitching change, Raleigh delivered a three-run blast down the right field line off Tommy Nance to put Seattle into double-digits.

Gilbert received a standing ovation when he left the game with one out in the eighth inning. He allowed just one hit with no walks and seven strikeouts on 91 pitches.

Cole Wilcox polished off the final five outs for Seattle as they faced just one batter over the minimum. It's the first such game for the Mariners since George Kirby allowed one hit over seven innings in a 7-0 win over the Texas Rangers on September 15, 2024.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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