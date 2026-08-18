Olympia, WA grandma builds community with one extra Mariners ticket

The Brief Rhenda Strub, a grandmother out of Olympia, has created a massive community through the Seattle Mariners. Strub has welcomed strangers from across the world to attend Mariners home games with her all season. The project started as a way for Strub to honor her son who died from muscular dystrophy.



When Rhenda Strub bought Seattle Mariners season tickets, she was simply looking for a way to step back into the world after a tragic loss.

The backstory:

Three years ago, her son, Wyatt, died following a years-long battle with muscular dystrophy. To help heal and get out of the house, the Olympia grandmother bought tickets for the season, but when her husband was not up for traveling, Strub decided to make some new friends.

She launched the "Strangers to Friends" project, inviting dozens of people from around the world to join her at the ballpark.

What began as a personal effort to find fans quickly went viral. Hundreds of people requested to join Strub at home games throughout the 81-game season.

What they're saying:

She says the process has helped other people dealing with hardships find outlets, just like her.

"People who are looking to share a game with and people who are looking for someone to share their pain with come together in this setting," said Strub.

The massive impact Strub's Strangers to Friends Project created also got the attention of the Mariners.

Strub was named season ticket holder of the year, and gifted a jersey with her name on it and got the chance to throw the first pitch on July 31.

However, her ballpark streak was temporarily paused in June when her husband suffered a medical emergency. Doctors discovered a mass in her husband's brain that required immediate surgery.

Even while away from the stadium, the community Strub built rallied behind her, with the Mariners organization sending flowers to support the family during his recovery.

With her husband now doing much better, Strub has returned to the stands. This upcoming Friday, Strub is taking a fan from Alaska to the game.

If you would like to attend a game with Strub, you can fill out information here.

While Strub is unsure what the future holds for the "Strangers to Friends" project next season, her ballpark journey this year is far from over. She has already secured a postseason ticket package, ready to bring new friends along if the Mariners make a playoff run in October.

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