Rising fuel costs, high taxes force wave of trucking bankruptcies

The Brief Soaring diesel prices—reaching a national record average of $6.37 per gallon and up to $7.48 in Washington state—have driven at least 16 U.S. trucking companies to file for bankruptcy over the past month. Independent drivers and fleet owners are facing severely eroded profit margins, with fuel taking up to half of gross weekly earnings due to high fuel costs, tariffs, and Washington's 87-cents-per-gallon diesel tax. To manage expenses, drivers are taking fewer shifts, while G-7 nations prepare to release 100 million barrels of oil into the market to help ease global fuel supply strains.



Surging diesel prices are pushing trucking companies to the brink, threatening jobs and the delivery of essential consumer goods across the nation.

According to industry reports, more than a dozen U.S. trucking companies filed for bankruptcy over the past month alone as operational costs mounted. Industry reports show at least 16 carriers nationwide have declared bankruptcy as fuel expenses reach unsustainable levels.

Record diesel prices hit drivers at the pump

Nationally, the average price for diesel hit a record $6.37 per gallon in September, up nearly $3 from last year. However, drivers operating in Washington state face even steeper expenses, with prices at some local pumps climbing to $7.48 per gallon.

Canadian truck driver Gurpreet, who recently refueled in Fife, Washington, paid more than $1,300 to fill his tank. "Last few months, we're struggling," Gurpreet said. "When the price was lower, $1,000, my tank gets full. But not now."

The price hikes have severely squeezed profit margins for independent haulers. Michael Alvarez, who hauls loads from California, noted that even smaller trucks require significant financial output.

"It's pretty high, man. You know? Spend a lot of money on diesel," Alvarez said. "If I'm grossing $5,000 to $7,000 a week, like, now, half of it is going toward the diesel, you know what I mean?"

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State taxes and overhead multiply financial strain

Local freight executives report that fuel spikes, combined with tariffs and high state taxes, have created unprecedented friction for carriers.

"I've never seen this, in 30 years of actually being in the industry, never seen this before," said Jason Evans, President and CEO of Kent-based Rogue Motor Freight. He noted that fuel costs are second only to payroll for his fleet.

State-specific factors further elevate operational burdens in the Pacific Northwest. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, state taxes add 87 cents per gallon for diesel in Washington state, giving it the fifth-highest diesel tax in the nation.

"Washington state has really been impacted even further, where we have, I think, the fifth-highest taxes in the nation," Evans said.

Global reserves and reduced routes

To ease global market strain, G-7 countries — including Canada, France, and the United States — are preparing to release 100 million barrels of oil into the market.

Until local pump prices fall, drivers are facing reduced workloads to manage costs. Gurpreet said the high expense has altered his regular routes.

"I was working every like five days, like, back in Tacoma, back in Canada, but now it's like two days, three days. Yeah. Less work," Gurpreet said.

With carrier bankruptcies continuing to surface, truckers across the region continue to monitor fuel displays daily, waiting to see whether diesel costs will stabilize or force further industry contractions.

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