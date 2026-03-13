Puyallup, WA realtor couple, neighbor share story behind viral TikTok

The Brief A viral TikTok video of a Puyallup neighborhood dispute led to HOA President Chris Bartlett's arrest for assault and the termination of his and his wife's real estate careers. Although the video was framed as the harassment of a veteran, the neighbor involved is not a veteran, whereas Chris Bartlett is a Navy veteran who cited months of noise complaints as the cause of the conflict. The misinformation triggered severe backlash and death threats against the Bartletts, resulting in the neighbor planning to move and both parties filing police reports.



It is the neighborhood dispute seen around the world: an argument between an HOA president, his wife, who is a prominent real estate agent, and their neighbor who rents, went viral on TikTok with millions of views and many responses.

It also turned into real-world consequences.

FOX 13 News looked into the story that started in Puyallup and spread all over social media, taking on its own narrative.

The viral video was billed as two neighbors harassing a veteran. So what happened? We worked to find out.

Viral TikTok of Puyallup, WA HOA drama

The backstory:

It's a dispute between three neighbors in Puyallup who told us they barely knew each other. It's been seen more than 20 million times on TikTok.

In the video, we saw a heated exchange between LaGrande Station HOA President Chris Bartlett, who is a real estate inspector, and his wife, Chrissy Bartlett, who is a local real estate agent, and their neighbor, Hipolito Gonzales.

Chrissy Bartlett appeared to be having a conversation with Gonzales, when her husband is seen on video rushing toward Gonzales arguing and telling him to get out of the neighborhood.

The TikTok video has a caption that reads, "This intoxicated couple is so entitled try[sic] to force a marine veteran out of there[sic] neighborhood because he’s a renter," and has captured the attention of its viewers.

As we continued to watch the video, Chrissy Bartlett referred to Gonzales as a nuisance.

Gonzales is heard saying, "No. This is a nuisance. Coming over to people's house drunk."

The exchange was captured on video by Gonzales in mid-February and shows the argument on Chateau Drive.

The comments and reactions on TikTok are supercharged.

They're also somewhat misguided by the video, which Gonzales told us was apparently taken from his YouTube page and reposted on the TikTok account he said he does not own.

The account specializes in what's called "ragebait" — content that is inflammatory and stokes angry responses and shares.

TikTok ‘ragebait’ account mischaracterizes incident

What they're saying:

"No. I had not been drinking," Chrissy Bartlett said.

"It was like 4:30, 5 o'clock in the afternoon," Chris Bartlett said.

Gonzales told FOX 13 Seattle he's been harassed, receiving more than a dozen HOA complaints in a matter of months.

"I was just at home, being quiet, basically doing nothing. Someone came and pounded on my door, repeatedly, ring my doorbell," he said.

The Bartletts painted a different picture with ongoing issues including a "burned out boxspring and mattress" left outside and chronic complaints of loud music.

"What we're guilty of is falling into that trap and arguing with him and then not having any composure, but at the same time, we also have been dealing with this for months," Chrissy Bartlett said.

Big picture view:

Months of what? FOX 13 News found public records show neighbors called 911 dispatchers at least seven times to report noise complaints at Gonzales' home since May 2025.

We listened to some of the calls made by other neighbors nearby.

"It's really loud rock music. I've got a video of it. It's not the first time," a caller said.

"We've asked him to turn it down. I'm sure you guys have gotten […] He's been served a violation for his noise," a neighbor said in another call.

"It's been ongoing, and I don't think he gets, he understands, yeah. He just doesn't understand what he's doing is not okay," one neighbor told dispatchers.

"He's been doing it, like, for the past few months or so. Usually, early mornings, during the day, like, it starts at 7:30, usually goes 'til like 12 sometimes," another neighbor told a dispatcher.

Gonzales admits he played music loudly in protest of the HOA violations he said appeared to be targeted.

"As they were saying, 'I'm going to get you out of this neighborhood one way or the other.' Stuff like that. So, it's obvious they were trying to evict me via harassment," Gonzales told FOX 13 Seattle.

Chris Bartlett made one of the calls to dispatchers after one of his own tenants in a home nearby complained.

"I've tried to get ahold of the property management company, because it's a rental, to no avail, and it's just really getting out of hand," he said to a dispatcher.

Dig deeper:

But eventually it all boiled over.

"I feel like we had to go up there. We had to go up there and do this. These are my tenants. They depend on us for that peace and quiet and safety of their property," Chris Bartlett said.

As the views on TikTok grew, the consequences of the argument became clearer.

Chris Bartlett was arrested for assault a day later, according to a Puyallup police report.

A narrative in the report said in part, "On 02/18/2026 at approximately 1823 hours I responded to Christopher's address and contacted him. I asked Christopher for his version of events and Christopher stated that he confronted Hipolito about multiple HOA violations and that it became hostile but never physical. When confronted with the fact that Christopher clearly pushed Hipolito in the video, Christopher stated that he did not remember pushing him."

Chrissy Bartlett took down her online presence.

She told us she resigned from the Washington State Fair Foundation Board. The foundation confirmed it.

Her phone was blasted with hundreds of calls and messages.

"The hate that I've been receiving is that, ‘How dare you do this to a veteran, you should be ashamed of yourself […] you should kill yourself. Your kids could sleep better at night if you were dead.’ Just straight hate," she said.

The Washington State Department of Licensing told us, "We’ve received a complaint regarding this incident. We’re determining whether this incident falls within the scope of our legal authority. However, we will forward the complaint to the Human Rights Commission for investigation."

Career fallout after viral TikTok

Terrafin Real Estate told us it terminated the couple, though the Bartletts said they left on their own accord.

The firm posted a statement to social media and its website on Feb. 23 regarding the viral video.

"Regarding former Terrafin agents Chris and Chrissy Bartlett.

First, we would like to express our appreciation to those who brought this incident to our attention.

We acknowledge and empathize with the harm caused by the Bartletts.

The behavior depicted does not align with the professional standards and values of Terrafin and appropriate action has been taken.

We also want to express our respect and appreciation for members of the military and their families. Terrafin is committed to treating all individuals with dignity and respect.

We remain focused on maintaining accountability and upholding the standards our clients and community expect from us."

The other side:

But there's more to the worldwide misunderstanding: Gonzales is not a veteran.

He flies a "Don't Tread on Me" flag outside his home, officially known as the Gadsden Flag.

"No. I'm not a veteran. The flag isn't for any kind of veteran status. It's just expressing my right to live freely, basically," Gonzales said.

The caption on the TikTok video seen by millions is not accurate.

Chris Bartlett told FOX 13 Seattle he is a veteran.

"I was in the United States Navy from 1985 to 1992, then a couple of years of inactive reserve duty," he said.

There is no winning a situation like this.

The language and behavior in the video is much more than a bad day.

Now, Gonzales said he is leaving the neighborhood.

His property's management company, Tricon, has not responded to FOX 13 Seattle.

"The veteran status should not matter because, no matter if you're a veteran or not, you should be able to keep to yourself and not be harassed," Gonzales said.

The Bartletts said they're starting with a new real estate firm.

"I'm not sorry for what I said. I'm not sorry for going over there. I probably could have had a little more composure. But that's the bottom line for me," Chrissy Bartlett said.

Why you should care:

The dispute seen around the world lives on with people still believing the caption. It's an unsettling reminder that once we become the content, we can lose control of the narrative.

"I feel like it was one of the biggest mistakes of my life," Chris Bartlett said.

The Bartletts told us they've filed a report against Gonzales with Puyallup Police. When we reached out to confirm the details of the report, police told us "it's an active investigation" and would not share anything further.

Gonzales denies contacting the Bartletts following the argument.

What you can do:

So what can you do if videos like these are posted online?

Social media websites offer reporting portals that may be one way to get specific videos taken down. However, it's also possible that the videos have already been duplicated, reshared, or reposted elsewhere. It may become a situation where a number of different reports are needed for the varying social media platforms.

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