Midnight fire displaces residents from multiple Everett, WA apartments

The Brief Residents from four homes at the Avaire Apartments were forced to leave early Saturday morning following a fire. Firefighters arrived at the West Casino Road complex shortly after midnight. One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation, but all other occupants escaped the building safely.



Firefighters in Everett stopped a balcony fire from spreading into the Avaire Apartments on West Casino Road early Saturday morning, displacing residents from four units but causing no serious injuries.

Fire crews prevent building-wide damage

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the Avaire Apartments after multiple 911 callers reported a fire on a second-story balcony just after 12:23 a.m. on Saturday, May 9. Upon arrival, crews found flames stretching toward the roof. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire within approximately seven minutes, which prevented the blaze from moving further into the apartment building.

Everett Fire Department shares photos from Avaire Apartments fire

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined the specific cause of the fire on the second-story balcony.

The backstory:

While one person was checked for possible smoke inhalation, all residents managed to evacuate on their own. Local fire officials reminded the community that working smoke alarms are critical for providing the early warning needed to escape safely.

What's next:

Residents from four displaced units are now seeking temporary housing while the damage is assessed.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Everett Fire Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

3 names emerge as potential Seattle Seahawks buyers

Seattle man investigated after video shows him throwing rock at Hawaii monk seal

Seattle-area hit with major traffic disruptions this weekend

Eastern WA winery with 4.5M gallons engulfed in flames

Dispute over Seattle Children’s helipad noise sparks public outcry

WA's first wildfire of the season in Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest now 100% contained

Boater appeared passed out before crashing into rocks in Steilacoom

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.