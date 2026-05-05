Dispute over Seattle Children’s helipad noise sparks public outcry

The Brief A decades-old rule limits helicopter landings at Seattle Children’s to emergencies, sparking renewed backlash online. Critics say diverting non-urgent flights to a UW landing site could delay care for seriously ill children. Hospital leaders want to revisit the agreement, while a protest and petition are pushing for fewer restrictions.



Frustration online has thrust a decades-old agreement impacting Seattle Children’s Hospital and the Laurelhurst neighborhood back into the spotlight, as critics argue noise complaints are hindering life-saving medical transports.

The controversy stems from a conditional use permit established more than 30 years ago. The agreement says helicopters can only land at the hospital’s helipad during life-threatening emergencies. In non-urgent cases, aircrafts must land at Graves Field on the University of Washington campus, located roughly one mile away.

Graves Field (FOX 13 Seattle)

The backstory:

A recently deleted tweet and subsequent discussions on Reddit have fueled public anger regarding the restrictions. Critics argue that diverting medical flights, even those deemed "non-urgent," creates unnecessary risks for pediatric patients.

In response to the growing online tension, a protest is scheduled for Saturday, May 9 at 11:30 a.m. A flyer circulating online states the protest is scheduled to happen at Sand Point Way and NE 45th St.

Additionally, a Change.org petition regarding helipad access has already garnered 2,800 signatures.

Rebecca Baldwin, a former cardiac patient at Seattle Children’s who underwent four open-heart surgeries there, said the issue is personal. Her daughter is also now a patient at the facility.

"I wish these people could try to put themselves in our position," Baldwin said. "How would you feel if this was to your child?"

Rebecca Baldwin and her daughter

What they're saying:

The Life Flight Network, which landed at the hospital helipad on April 26, emphasized the importance of speed in a statement to FOX 13, noting that "every second matters in air medical transport. Direct and rapid access to care is what gives critically ill patients the best chance at a positive outcome. We appreciate and support Seattle Children’s and continue to advocate for operational standards that reflect the urgency of our most vulnerable patients."

Seattle Children’s Hospital officials stated that while most neighbors are supportive, efforts by some to restrict access put an "unnecessary burden" on the medical system. According to the hospital, the facility receives three or fewer helicopter transports per week, and nearly all of those patients are admitted to an intensive care unit.

Hospital leadership said they are "eager to revisit" the 30-year-old agreement, welcoming city leaders and community members to join the conversation.

Seattle Children's Hospital (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Response:

The Laurelhurst Community Council (LCC) released a statement, clarifying that the permit is a legal agreement between the hospital and the City of Seattle. The council noted they had not been contacted directly regarding concerns with the current terms.

"LCC fully supports helipad landings for all children requiring intensive and lifesaving care, and is fully committed to actively participate in any discussions between the City of Seattle and Seattle Children’s Hospital to ensure the hospital continues delivering world class service and care to patients," the statement read.

In 2020, the President of the Laurelhurst Community Council, Colleen McAleer, commented on the helicopter service at the Seattle Children’s Standing Advisory Committee meeting.

According to her public comment, she noted that the "helicopters are louder and always landing on top of the building." She also commented that at that time, "there had been fewer landings in the athletic field; almost all the landings are on top of the building. It seems some of the helicopter pilots are not trained on how air-lift drops are to go."

Despite this support for emergencies, the requirement for non-emergency flights to land a mile away remains a central point of contention for those calling for unrestricted helipad access.

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