Pierce County spa owners say ‘lazy’ enforcement damaged reputation

The Brief The owners of Sun House Spa are slamming a Pierce County enforcement sweep that shuttered 50 businesses, claiming their skincare shop was unfairly "raided" and labeled as an "adult business" despite offering no illegal services. County officials closed the spa for lacking a valid certificate of occupancy, though the owners argue they were never given prior notice and have since worked with the county to reopen. Family members of the owners questioned the lack of due process and broad nature of the sweep, fearing the public "red-tagging" has caused lasting reputational damage.



The owners of a Graham skincare business are speaking out against Pierce County officials after being swept up in a massive enforcement operation that shuttered nearly 50 local businesses last week.

Trey Maldonado, a Navy veteran and co-owner of Sun House Spa, said the April 28 visit from the Pierce County Fire Marshal and code enforcement felt more like a raid than a standard inspection.

The spa was one of dozens of locations "red-tagged" for fire, life safety, and building code violations, a move Maldonado claims has unfairly tarnished his family's livelihood.

Dozens of local businesses shut down after operation

The backstory:

The county-wide sweep targeted businesses classified as massage or spa facilities. However, Maldonado noted that Sun House Spa, which opened in January, does not offer massage services.

"She’s a master esthetician licensed in Washington and everything we do is skin care," Maldonado said of his wife’s work.

The owners expressed embarrassment over the red tag placed on their door, which suggested the business was involved in illegal activity. Maldonado said seeing a government sign implying they conducted "adult business" was particularly damaging.

Pierce County officials defended the action, stating that Sun House Spa lacked a valid certificate of occupancy. A certificate of occupancy is a formal document verifying that a building complies with all local codes and is safe for public use.

Maldonado said that because the couple made no structural modifications to the space when they opened, they did not believe a new certificate was required. He added that the business never received any prior notice regarding the issue before being shut down.

"We always try to do everything by the book," Maldonado said. "We want to make sure there's no problems."

Community concerns over enforcement

While Sun House Spa and several other businesses have since worked with the county to reopen, family members of the owners remain concerned about the county’s tactics.

Amy Le, Maldonado’s mother-in-law and a retired sheriff's captain, questioned the broad nature of the sweep and the lack of due process.

"If they're going around shutting down 50 businesses, and they're supposedly spa businesses, how many of those are really bad businesses that do illegal things?" Le asked.

Maldonado characterized the execution of the operation as "lazy," expressing fear that the stigma of the red tag will remain even though the business is back in operation.

The other side:

Pierce County officials declined to interview on camera, stating they stand by their initial enforcement actions.

In a statement, they said:

"At the time of inspection, a valid Certificate of Occupancy was not on file. With no one on site, inspectors relied on their observations, including how the space appeared to be used relative to allowed uses.

"We have since been in contact with the business owners to better understand their operation and address their concerns. Yesterday, they submitted a Certificate of Occupancy application, and the posted stop-work signage has been removed, allowing the business to reopen.

"We understand the concerns raised and have worked directly with the owners to move through the process and support reopening. We are working with several other businesses from this inspection effort, and a number have reopened after taking similar steps."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Students, security guard stabbed at Foss High School in Tacoma, WA

Tacoma, WA police seek owner of 363 Hot Wheels cars found in trash bag

White supremacist gang founder gets life for 'vicious' 2023 killings

Marysville Police investigate homicide after woman’s body found in trash

Meteor lights up the night sky over western Washington and British Columbia

Shots fired near Seattle mayor Katie Wilson's press conference

Nearly 50 Pierce County, WA businesses shut down following fire safety inspections

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.