Boater appeared passed out before crashing into rocks in Steilacoom, WA
STEILACOOM, Wash. - A boater crashed near the Steilacoom Ferry Dock over the weekend and video circulating online appears to show the operator unconscious while behind the wheel.
What we know:
According to West Pierce Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched for a vessel collision along the shoreline near the Steilacoom Ferry Dock at 54 Union Avenue at around 5 p.m. on Friday.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, witnesses reported the boat operator appeared to be passed out while the boat was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Multiple witnesses confirmed there was only one occupant in the boat.
A witness also reported the boat nearly collided with two ferries before crashing into a rock embankment.
The operator was ejected from his seat, landed in the water and was seen climbing out onto the rocks.
When deputies arrived, crews had pulled a 21-year-old man from the water.
A person from a traveling ferry captured the incident on camera.
Deputies said there were multiple alcohol bottles and the man smelled of intoxicants.
Crews took the man to the emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Crews removed the vessel from the water and rocks and towed it away.
The Source: Information in this story comes from West Pierce Fire and Rescue.