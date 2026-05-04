The Brief Authorities are investigating after a boat crashed near the Steilacoom Ferry Dock over the weekend, with video appearing to show the operator unresponsive at the wheel. West Pierce Fire and Rescue said crews responded to a vessel collision near 54 Union Avenue around 5 p.m., with only one person aboard. The operator was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and further details remain under investigation.



A boater crashed near the Steilacoom Ferry Dock over the weekend and video circulating online appears to show the operator unconscious while behind the wheel.

What we know:

According to West Pierce Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched for a vessel collision along the shoreline near the Steilacoom Ferry Dock at 54 Union Avenue at around 5 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, witnesses reported the boat operator appeared to be passed out while the boat was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Multiple witnesses confirmed there was only one occupant in the boat.

A witness also reported the boat nearly collided with two ferries before crashing into a rock embankment.

The operator was ejected from his seat, landed in the water and was seen climbing out onto the rocks.

When deputies arrived, crews had pulled a 21-year-old man from the water.

A person from a traveling ferry captured the incident on camera.

Deputies said there were multiple alcohol bottles and the man smelled of intoxicants.

Crews took the man to the emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Crews removed the vessel from the water and rocks and towed it away.