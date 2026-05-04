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Boater appeared passed out before crashing into rocks in Steilacoom, WA

By and
Published  May 4, 2026 4:49pm PDT
Steilacoom
FOX 13 Seattle
Pierce County deputies arrest intoxicated boater after crash

Pierce County deputies arrest intoxicated boater after crash

Dramatic video released by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment a 21-year-old boater was thrown into the Sound after his vessel hit the Steilacoom ferry terminal area.

The Brief

    • Authorities are investigating after a boat crashed near the Steilacoom Ferry Dock over the weekend, with video appearing to show the operator unresponsive at the wheel.
    • West Pierce Fire and Rescue said crews responded to a vessel collision near 54 Union Avenue around 5 p.m., with only one person aboard.
    • The operator was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and further details remain under investigation.

STEILACOOM, Wash. - A boater crashed near the Steilacoom Ferry Dock over the weekend and video circulating online appears to show the operator unconscious while behind the wheel.

Authorities are investigating after a boat crashed near the Steilacoom Ferry Dock over the weekend, with video appearing to show the operator unresponsive at the wheel. West Pierce Fire and Rescue said crews responded to a vessel collision near 54 Union Avenue around 5 p.m., with only one person aboard. The operator was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and further details remain under investigation.

What we know:

According to West Pierce Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched for a vessel collision along the shoreline near the Steilacoom Ferry Dock at 54 Union Avenue at around 5 p.m. on Friday. 

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, witnesses reported the boat operator appeared to be passed out while the boat was traveling at a high rate of speed. 

Multiple witnesses confirmed there was only one occupant in the boat.

A witness also reported the boat nearly collided with two ferries before crashing into a rock embankment.  

The operator was ejected from his seat, landed in the water and was seen climbing out onto the rocks.

When deputies arrived, crews had pulled a 21-year-old man from the water. 

A person from a traveling ferry captured the incident on camera.

Deputies said there were multiple alcohol bottles and the man smelled of intoxicants.  

Crews took the man to the emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. 

Crews removed the vessel from the water and rocks and towed it away. 

The Source: Information in this story comes from West Pierce Fire and Rescue.

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