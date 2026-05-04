The Brief A 77-year-old man was seriously injured in an unprovoked assault in downtown Seattle, police say. One suspect has been charged, while a second suspect with a noticeable limp remains at large. Authorities are asking for tips as the investigation continues and a court date is pending.



Seattle Police are trying to identify a suspect in a violent, unprovoked attack on a 77-year-old man, leaving him with serious injuries, including a broken knee, a broken arm and a deep cut above his right eye that required stitches. He was hospitalized for at least a week.

Timeline:

The assault happened along 3rd Avenue near Pine Street shortly before 10 p.m. on April 19 as the victim walked southbound after getting off a bus.

Surveillance video of an attack on a 77-year-old man in Seattle on April 19, 2026.

Video shows the two suspects approaching the man. One of the suspects, described as shorter and walking with a noticeable limp, lunges and strikes the victim in the face. A second taller suspect then pushes the man to the ground from behind.

Surveillance video of an attack on a 77-year-old man in Seattle on April 19, 2026.

The footage shows the first suspect falling on top of the victim and continuing to punch him as he lies on the sidewalk. The second suspect then pulls his accomplice away and appears to pretend to kick the victim in the head before both men walk off, leaving the man bleeding on the ground.

Surveillance video of an attack on a 77-year-old man in Seattle on April 19, 2026.

Police said a witness called 911 about two minutes later.

The video shows the suspects showed no urgency after the attack, appearing to joke with each other as they walked away.

Surveillance video of an attack on a 77-year-old man in Seattle on April 19, 2026.

Officers later located the taller suspect across the street, where he was detained outside a McDonald’s restaurant after attempting to evade police by darting into a nearby doorway.

Surveillance video shows Ahmed Osman being arrested outside a McDonald's in Seattle.

He was identified as 29-year-old Ahmed Osman of Bellevue. Prosecutors have charged him with second-degree assault.

The backstory:

Osman was released from jail two days after the attack while police completed their investigation and submitted the case to prosecutors. Charges were filed last week, and he is scheduled to be arraigned on May 13. A bench warrant will be issued if he fails to appear in court.

His criminal history includes misdemeanor convictions for harassment (2023), first-degree attempted criminal trespass (2022), fourth-degree assault (2022), and second-degree criminal trespass (2021). He also has pending cases for fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespass (2026), along with third-degree theft and fire alarm/equipment tampering (2026).

What you can do:

Detectives are still working to identify the second suspect, who remains at large. Police say he is short, black and has a pronounced limp, which may help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips mobile app or go to P3 Tips.com, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

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