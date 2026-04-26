Jess Fishlock leaves with injury as Seattle Reign lose 3-0 to Royals

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The Brief The Seattle Reign lost 3-0 to the Utah Royals in their first match at Lumen Field this season. Captain Jess Fishlock was stretchered off the field in the 68th minute with a left leg injury that required an air cast. Utah scored all three goals in the first half.



Sophia Wilson scored her first goal of the season in stoppage time and the Portland Thorns defeated Angel City 2-1 on Sunday.

In the only other National Women's Soccer League match of the day, the visiting Utah Royals downed the Seattle Reign 3-0.

After a scoreless first half in Los Angeles, Pietra Tordin’s header opened up the scoring for the Thorns (4-1-1) in the 76th minute. In her professional soccer debut, rookie defender Carolyn Calzada provided the assist.

Wilson doubled the lead in stoppage time with a left-footed blast into the side netting. It was the first goal of the season after taking all of last year off for the birth of her daughter. Her last goal for the Thorns came on Nov. 1, 2024.

Second-half substitute, forward Prisca Chilufya trimmed the lead to 1-2 in the final minute of stoppage time for Angel City.

Japan International Jun Endo made her return from injury as a substitute in the 62nd minute for Angel City (3-2-0).

Utah's road win biggest in team history

The Royals scored three first-half goals to spoil the Reign's return to Lumen Field.

In the opening minute, Utah (3-2-1) pounced on a bad back-pass from Seattle (3-2-1), leading to Mina Tanaka cutting it back to Paige Cronin for a 1-0 lead.

Narumi Miura made it 2-0 with a shot from well-outside the box in the seventh minute.

In first-half stoppage time, Ana Tejada played a pinpoint through ball to Cloé Lacasse who slotted it home for the final score of 3-0, for the largest road victory in club history.

In the 68th minute, Jess Fishlock had to be stretchered off the pitch with an air cast protecting her left leg. She was struck in the leg by a shot from a teammate and went down in pain. The Reign veteran announced her retirement for the end of season earlier this week.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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