SEA airport unveils C Concourse expansion just in time for FIFA, summer travel

The Brief Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has completed a major expansion of Concourse C, adding new dining, retail and public spaces. The project nearly tripled the concourse's size and features Pacific Northwest-inspired design, art and local businesses. The upgraded terminal opens to travelers June 11, just ahead of the summer travel season and FIFA World Cup crowds.



Construction is finally finished inside part of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), revealing a massive, multi-year upgrade designed to bring local flavor and Pacific Northwest beauty directly to travelers.

"I hope that when you’re in the space, you feel the decades of work that is happening at this airport," said Wendy Reiter, managing director of aviation for SEA.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, Port of Seattle officials debuted the brand-new Concourse C expansion. The project, which has been two years in the making, transforms the terminal from a standard transit hub into a space that pays tribute to the PNW.

Port of Seattle officials cut the ribbon on the new C Concourse expansion (FOX 13 Seattle)

"This is the kind of project that demonstrates who we are as a region," said Ryan Calkins, Port of Seattle Commission President.

This wasn't just a fresh coat of paint. The ambitious project literally raised the roof of the airport, adding four new floors above the existing structure. The project expanded the terminal's space from the existing 81,000 square feet to nearly 230,000 square feet.

Port officials said SEA is the 11th busiest airport in the U.S. Calkins explained building upward was a necessity for the growing airport.

"The challenge here at SEA is we are one of the smallest footprint large-hub airports. So, we’ve got a really constrained footprint to work with, and yet we built this four-story structure to allow for as many airport dining and retail options as possible," said Calkins.

The results of that vertical growth are already turning heads.

"How beautiful is this place?" said Reiter.

The new C Concourse expansion at SEA. (FOX 13 Seattle)

"You feel like you’re in a luxury space," said Calkins. "Quite honestly, it’s breathtaking in here."

The design of the expansion heavily emphasizes the spirit of the region’s great outdoors. At the heart of the upgraded concourse is "Tree at C," an architectural focal point designed to mimic a forest canopy.

"It really does make you feel at home," said Reiter.

What's New:

The Concourse C expansion offers travelers new options for retail and dining:

Bell St. Landing by Hudson

Bite Society

Buffalo Wild Wings Go

Chili’s

Great State Burger

Nanny’s BBQ

Olympia Coffee

Port of Subs

Seattle Macaron Co.

Wanderlust

"The cookies, the burgers, so things they would experience if they went downtown," said Reiter.

Great State Burger inside the C Concourse at SEA. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The upgrade also includes installations showcasing local artists and Pacific Northwest sights.

"They’ll see just an amazing sight where you get a sense of the great outdoors here, but also some of the hospitality in the Pacific Northwest," Calkins said.

Port of Seattle officials confirmed the expansion was completed both on budget and on schedule. The timing couldn't be better. With Seattle preparing to host matches for the FIFA World Cup alongside the usual rush of summer tourism, the airport is bracing for record crowds.

The new Concourse C will officially open to travelers beginning June 11 at 4 a.m.

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