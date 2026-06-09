The Brief Sea-Tac Airport is adjusting its Spot Saver availability on select travel surge days in July and August. The pre-booked expedited security screening will be shutting down from 6 to 10 a.m. on June 12, 14, 15, 17–22, 25, 26, 28, 29 and July 5, 6, 9, 10. To accommodate demand, Spot Saver will have an increased morning capacity from 4 to 6 a.m. on the selected dates.



Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is preparing for an influx of travelers for the upcoming summer season and FIFA World Cup. In response to increased traveler traffic, Sea-Tac will be adjusting its Spot Saver availability on select busy days in June and July.

What is Spot Saver?:

The SEA Spot Saver is a pre-booked expedited security screening process at Sea-Tac Airport's Checkpoints 2 and 4. Travelers can pre-book their spot for free up to five days before their flight, or can search for same-day appointments.

Spots are limited and can be booked through the SEA Spot Saver website by entering your departure date, airline, flight number and destination or first stop.

Travelers will then go to their assigned checkpoint at their set appointment time, show airport staff their appointment confirmation and continue through the screening.

Spot Saver is only available for general screening. TSA PreCheck and CLEAR customers may still use Spot Saver, but will not have access to the dedicated perks like not having to remove electronics or shoes and the CLEAR lane.

Timeline:

The Sea-Tac Spot Saver will be adjusting its hours on the following days due to an increased surge of summer travelers:

June 12, 14, 15, 17–22, 25, 26, 28, 29

July 5, 6, 9, 10

Spot Saver will operate from 4 to 6 a.m. and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will be unavailable from 6 to 10 a.m. on the selected dates.

To accommodate the demand, Sea-Tac will be increasing the early morning capacity for travelers from 4 to 6 a.m. on the selected surge dates.

What you can do:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to bring in approximately 750,000 fans to Seattle, leading to increased traffic and congestion at places like Sea-Tac airport.

Sea-Tac encourages travelers to arrive two hours ahead of a domestic flight departure, three hours ahead for international departures, and to use the SEA Spot Saver when available to avoid lengthy security lines.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

21-year-old charged with human trafficking at Bellevue, WA 'OnlyFans house'

Troopers arrest teens for climbing Tacoma Narrows Bridge

Seattle nurse, US park ranger dies on duty climbing Mount Mckinley in Alaska

2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Oak Harbor

Kittitas deputy arrested: Sheriff announces felony charges

No phones allowed for Phoebe Bridgers concert in Seattle this fall

22-year-old crashes into Kitsap County deputy's patrol car

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.