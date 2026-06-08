Chili's, new restaurants opening soon at SEA Airport C Concourse

The Brief Chili’s is returning to western Washington with a new location inside Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's C Concourse. The airport is also adding Buffalo Wild Wings Go, Great State Burger, Olympia Coffee and Port of Subs. No opening date has been announced, but the new restaurants are expected to be ready around the start of the FIFA World Cup in Seattle.



Western Washington is finally getting a Chili's again. But it's not where you'd expect it.

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) recently shared photos of new restaurants coming to the C Concourse, including one with the iconic Chili's logo.

Sneak peek at Chili's in SEA Airport's C Concourse (SEA Airport)

In addition to the Chili's, the airport is also opening a Buffalo Wild Wings Go, Great State Burger, Olympia Coffee, and Port of Subs.

The backstory:

Currently, the only Chili's restaurant in Washington state is located in Spokane. The fast casual chain closed its only western Washington locations in Bellevue's Crossroads Mall and Issaquah back in 2008. Since then, the Seattle area's been a Chili's desert, until now.

SEA Airport previously announced a Chili's was coming back in April, not long after opening a 24-hour 7-Eleven store in baggage claim.

What's next:

While there is no official date for when the C Concourse restaurants will open, they'll likely be operational in time for the World Cup. Seattle is hosting its first match on Monday, June 14.

FOX 13 Seattle will get a full tour of the new dining areas on Wednesday.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Troopers arrest teens for climbing Tacoma Narrows Bridge

Seattle nurse, US park ranger dies on duty climbing Mount Mckinley in Alaska

2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Oak Harbor

Kittitas deputy arrested: Sheriff announces felony charges

No phones allowed for Phoebe Bridgers concert in Seattle this fall

22-year-old crashes into Kitsap County deputy's patrol car

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.