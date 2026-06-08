2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Oak Harbor, WA
OAK HARBOR, Wash. - A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was felt near Oak Harbor just before midnight Sunday night.
(United States Geological Survey)
According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck on June 7 at 11:43 p.m., about 1.24 miles east-southeast of Oak Harbor.
What you can do:
As of Monday morning, multiple people reportedly felt the earthquake. Anyone who felt it is encouraged to report it on the USGS website.
There were no reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4.0 or 5.0.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.
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