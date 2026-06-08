2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Oak Harbor, WA

The Brief A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck about 1.24 miles east-southeast of Oak Harbor at 11:43 p.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Multiple people reported feeling the quake, and residents who experienced it are encouraged to submit reports to the USGS. No injuries or damage were reported, and geologists say earthquakes of this size typically do not cause significant impacts.



A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was felt near Oak Harbor just before midnight Sunday night.

(United States Geological Survey)

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck on June 7 at 11:43 p.m., about 1.24 miles east-southeast of Oak Harbor.

What you can do:

As of Monday morning, multiple people reportedly felt the earthquake. Anyone who felt it is encouraged to report it on the USGS website.

There were no reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4.0 or 5.0.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

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