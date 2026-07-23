Seattle U eliminates position of professor who posted Palestinian flag-snatching video

The Brief A video showing the Seattle University provost grabbing the Palestinian flag out of the hand of a student during graduation has been seen millions of times. The university eliminated the role of the faculty member who posted the video. The former professor believes the reason for the elimination of her role is because she posted the video, despite the university saying otherwise.



A former Seattle University professor says her position was eliminated after she posted a video showing a university official snatching a Palestinian flag from a graduating student.

The backstory:

The video from Seattle University's 2026 commencement ceremony shows the school's provost grabbing the flag out of the student's hands. Former professor Carmen Rivera posted the clip to her Instagram and TikTok accounts, where it quickly went viral with about three million views and drew international attention.

Rivera, who worked at Seattle University for nearly a decade, said she felt compelled to share the footage after watching the interaction unfold at the ceremony.

"I watched it and I rewatched it, and I was absolutely floored by the audacity for him to put hands on her like that," Rivera told FOX 13 Seattle. "I saw her face, I knew she was upset, and I was very concerned."

What they're saying:

Rivera said her goal in releasing the video was to bring attention to the university's handling of the graduate.

"The university needs to be held accountable, and what they did to that student is not ok," she said.

Following Rivera’s release of the video, administrators informed her that her contract would not be renewed. Officially, the university cited the elimination of her assistant dean position and stated no full-time teaching roles were available as the reason.

However, Rivera said her department dean had previously cautioned her about potential repercussions for sharing the footage.

"I was told in a conversation with my dean, after the video was posted, that it was likely that my job was at risk – and they would choose to let me go because they were unhappy with me posting the video," Rivera said.

Seattle University stated it does not comment on personnel matters.

Despite the loss of her position, Rivera stands by her decision.

"I’m proud that I practiced my first amendment right and stood in firm in my academic freedom, because that video is out there forever," Rivera said. "Seattle University is still going to have to deal with this."

Rivera said she is considering legal action against the school over the termination.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the student seen holding the flag in the video. However, we have not heard back.

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