Short-handed Seattle Sounders routed in 5-1 loss to rival Timbers

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The Brief A short-handed Seattle Sounders squad was rocked by Cascadia rival Portland Timbers in a 5-1 romp on Thursday night in their first game back in action since the World Cup break. Kevin Kelsy scored twice for the Timbers, including the final goal of a three-goal onslaught in a seven-minute span for Portland in the second half. Kamal Miller, Cole Bassett and Alexander Aravena also scored for the Timbers. Hasani Dotson's header off an Albert Rusnák corner kick beat James Pantemis in the 87th minute for the lone highlight of the night for the Sounders.



A short-handed Seattle Sounders squad was rocked by Cascadia rival Portland Timbers in a 5-1 romp on Thursday night in their first game back in action since the World Cup break.

Kevin Kelsy scored twice for the Timbers, including the final goal of a three-goal onslaught in a seven-minute span for Portland in the second half. Kamal Miller, Cole Bassett and Alexander Aravena also scored for the Timbers.

It's the worst loss for the Sounders in the MLS history of the rivalry with the Timbers, and the most goals Portland has ever scored at Lumen Field.

"Not good enough. Not even close to the standard that we set at the club," Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said.

Seattle was playing with Christian and Alex Roldan, Pedro De La Vega, and Yeimar Gómez Andrade among their list of injured players. Cristian is still sidelined from the calf injury that kept him from seeing any action for the United States at the World Cup. Alex is out with a hip injury that has lingered since before the World Cup break. Yeimar has a tight hamstring, and De La Vega is still rehabbing from a serious knee injury from late last season.

Additionally, Jordan Morris left the match at halftime with a tight quadriceps as Danny Musovski replaced him in the lineup.

But that doesn't excuse the performance the Sounders authored against the Timbers on Thursday night.

"No excuses for that performance," Schmetzer said. "It's not good enough. I'll add me too, because I've got to own that. That's the worst loss to the Timbers ever, and I'm the head coach. So it wears on me too.

"Never, not in a million years (did I see it coming)," he added. "Credit to their coach cause he had their guys fired up. So, credit to the Timbers, but I didn't see it coming."

Seattle had a goal waved off for a clear offsides call just five minutes into the match, and everything was downhill from there for the Sounders.

Kelsy scored his first goal in the 19th minute on a terrific header that gave Seattle goalkeeper Andrew Thomas no chance. Jimer Fory's lengthy pass into the box was flicked over Thomas for a goal that would have been ever been as goal as seen at the World Cup this summer.

The Sounders had a great chance to equalize in the 29th minute, only for Portland to deliver two massive defensive plays to keep them off the board. Paul Rothrock and Jesús Ferreira combined to set up Kalani Kossa-Rienzi for a wide open chance from the right side of the box only for Portland keeper James Pantemis to make the save. However, the rebound came to Snyder Brunell for a follow-up try as Pantemis was way out of the goal, but Miller was able to head the shot away from the net to keep Seattle off the board.

A yellow card on Jackson Ragen led to a free-kick chance in the 43rd minute for the Timbers. Ariel Lassiter's chance from about 28 yards out drilled the left post, and a follow-up chance from Antony wasn't connected cleanly and sailed out of play.

Miller's defensive efforts earlier were rewarded with a goal of his own in the 56th minute to extend the Timbers' lead to 2-0.

Lassiter's free-kick into the box saw a poor clearance header by Seattle as the ball fell to Miller for a finish which started the Portland breakaway.

A lightning-quick counterattack for Portland from David De Costa found Bassett for a 3-0 lead in the 60th minute. Still on their heels, Seattle conceded another goal just three minutes later as Kelsy scored his second of the night. Anthony's run up the left flank got behind Seattle's defense to create another chance. His shot was saved by Thomas, but came directly to Kelsy for a tap-in finish and a 4-0 lead.

"Lacked conviction, lacked intensity, lacked smarts, lacked desire," Schmetzer said. "You can say when Peter Kingston came on, you know, a little spark there. Stuart (Hawkins) coming on and trying to do something, but the defending was poor."

Paul Rothrock narrowly avoided a second yellow card for a simulation infraction in the 80th minute that was initially called as a penalty kick for Seattle. Instead, the infraction was ruled just outside the box upon review and Rothrock was cleared.

Seattle avoided the shutout with a terrific goal from Hasani Dotson in the 87th minute. Dotson's header off an Albert Rusnák corner kick beat Pantemis for the highlight of the night for the Sounders.

For a final insult, De Costa beat Ragen off a dribble and found a wide open Alexander Aravena for a fifth goal in the 98th minute for a 5-1 final. De Costa had a pair of assists for Portland.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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