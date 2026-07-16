How to watch Saturday's Giants vs. Seattle Mariners game on FOX 13

The Brief The Seattle Mariners start the second half of the 2026 season at home with a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Saturday's matchup is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. PT on FOX 13 Seattle, immediately following the World Cup Bronze Final between France and England. If the soccer match runs long, the game broadcast will begin on FOX 13+.



The Seattle Mariners (48-49) return home this weekend to start the second half of the 2026 season after the All-Star break and will host the San Francisco Giants (41-55) for a three-game series.

Saturday’s game will broadcast on FOX 13 Seattle, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.

The Mariners are in second place in the American League West. As of Thursday afternoon, Seattle had not yet named a starting pitcher to face Giants right-hander Logan Webb.

Keep reading for more details on how to watch Saturday's Giants vs. Mariners game.

What time is the Giants vs. Mariners game?

First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. PT.

Where is the Giants vs. Mariners game?

The Mariners take on the Giants at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

What channel is the Giants vs. Mariners game?

Saturday's game airs on FOX 13 Seattle and FOX 13 Extra Innings is slated to begin after the Mariners game.

Programming note: The Giants vs. Mariners game will air immediately after the World Cup Bronze Final match between France and England, which will also be on FOX 13 and FOX One.

If World Cup coverage goes long, the Mariners game will start on FOX 13+ and continue for the duration.

How do I listen to the Giants vs. Mariners game?

Fans can follow the game on Seattle Sports Radio (710 AM).

The Source: Information in this story came from mlb.com and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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