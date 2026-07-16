SEA Airport ground stop: Thunderstorms trigger Seattle flight delays

The Brief The FAA has issued a ground stop for flights heading to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport until at least 11:15 a.m. PDT Thursday due to regional thunderstorms. The grounding halts incoming flights departing from parts of the Western U.S. and Western Canada, with a 30% to 60% chance the restriction will be extended. Outgoing flights from Sea-Tac are facing growing departures delays averaging 30 minutes as air traffic controllers reroute planes around the active weather.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop for flights heading to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday morning due to thunderstorms in the area.

(FAA)

Thunderstorms trigger FAA ground stop, departure delays at Sea-Tac Airport

Timeline:

The ground stop went into effect at 9:45 a.m. PDT and is scheduled to remain in place until at least 11:15 a.m. PDT. According to the FAA, there is a medium probability—estimated between 30% and 60%—that the ground stop will be extended.

The grounding specifically restricts departures heading to Seattle from three regional air traffic control zones—Salt Lake Center (ZLC), Oakland Center (ZOA), and Seattle Center (ZSE)—as well as five Canadian airports: Edmonton (CYEG), Vancouver (CYVR), Calgary (CYYC), Victoria (CYYJ), and Kelowna (CYLW).

In addition to incoming flights being held on the ground, flights departing from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are experiencing average delays of 30 minutes, a number that federal officials state is currently increasing. The FAA attributed the departure delays to weather-related reroutes and mitigation restrictions.

The airport is currently operating at an arrival rate of 42 flights per hour. Sea-Tac is utilizing runways 16R and 16L for arrivals, and runways 16C and 16L for departures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Federal Aviation Administration.

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