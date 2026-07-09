14-year-old dies in Seattle e-bike crash on Howe Street staircase

The Brief A 14-year-old boy died Tuesday after losing control of a high-powered electric motorcycle while riding down the 388-step Howe Street staircase at Seattle's Colonnade Park, police said. Investigators said the teen was wearing a bicycle helmet, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, with no indication yet whether he was attempting a stunt or recording the ride. The crash comes weeks after Washington's new electric motorcycle law took effect, as police and safety advocates urge riders to use designated riding areas and recognize the risks of high-powered vehicles.



A 14-year-old boy died Tuesday evening after crashing while riding a high-powered electric motorcycle down the Howe Street staircase at Colonnade Park, according to the Seattle Police Department.

What they're saying:

Police said officers responded around 6:17 p.m. after the Seattle Fire Department requested an investigation into a fatal crash. Investigators determined the teen was riding a motorized electric bike down the staircase when he lost control and fell, suffering deadly injuries.

The staircase, which connects the Eastlake neighborhood to Capitol Hill, spans 13 flights and 388 steps and is considered Seattle’s longest public staircase.

Police said the teen was wearing a bicycle helmet.

"It was one of the bigger e-bikes with the bigger tires," Detective Brian Pritchard with Seattle Police said. "He was wearing a helmet, but it was a bicycle helmet. It wasn’t a full helmet like a motorcycle helmet."

Because the victim was a teen, detectives with the department’s Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded, as is standard protocol for child deaths.

Investigators said the case remains open. Police said they do not know whether the ride was being recorded or whether the teen was attempting a stunt.

Neighbors mourn loss near popular bike park

Local perspective:

For neighbors Ron Sliger and Aki Ko, the tragedy hit especially close to home. Their house backs up to Colonnade Park, where mountain bikers, skateboarders and families gather regularly.

"We came home from dinner and saw the gathering down here," Sliger said. "Once we heard what had happened, I just kind of thought about it all night."

He said the loss has been difficult to process.

"People are out and just have kids and have grandkids," Sliger said. "You just can’t imagine that."

Sliger said he often sees young riders enjoying the park and appreciates having a dedicated space for biking and skateboarding.

"I think it’s neat that they have the bike park here," he said. "We see them up here all the time with bikes and skateboards and families up here and kids, that they have an area to come to now."

The couple walked to the scene Wednesday morning after learning what had happened.

"We want to kind of come out today, just after kind of knowing what has happened, and just kind of pay our respects," Sliger said.

He also shared a message for the teen’s family.

"I just can’t imagine what they’re going through," he said. "Your son was out to play, and that’s not coming home."

Police urge riders to stay in designated areas

What you can do:

Police emphasized that while Colonnade Park includes mountain bike features and riding areas, the Howe Street staircase is intended for pedestrians.

"Those stairs are meant to walk up and walk down, and not to ride bikes or skateboards or anything else," Detective Pritchard said. "We recommend that you stay in those designated areas that are meant for skateboards and bikes."

The department said its focus is on safety.

"What we’re trying to concentrate on now is that a 14-year-old lost their life," Pritchard said. "We want to press upon people’s safety… especially during the summertime when school’s out."

New Washington law targets high-powered electric motorcycles

Big picture view:

The crash comes weeks after Washington’s new electric motorcycle law took effect.

The law narrows the definition of an electric-assisted bicycle by excluding vehicles capable of traveling faster than 20 mph on motor power alone or those that can be easily modified through software or other settings to exceed that limit. Many of those vehicles are instead regulated under existing motorcycle or moped laws while the state develops a broader regulatory framework.

The legislation also creates a work group to recommend future rules for electric motorcycles, including licensing, age restrictions, rider education and possible penalties for adults who provide the vehicles to children younger than 16.

Attorney: High-powered vehicles are not toys

Dig deeper:

James Crowson, an attorney with Crowson Law Group who has handled bicycle injury cases, said many of the newer electric motorcycles differ significantly from traditional e-bikes.

"There’s a massive, dangerous difference between a low-speed pedal-assist bike and a high-powered electrical motorcycle," Croson said.

He said parents should understand the capabilities of the vehicles before purchasing one for a child.

"If you’re getting one of these for your child, you’ve got to realize that this vehicle can travel more than 20 miles an hour," Crowson said. "It’s considered a motorcycle, which is not a toy that you’re buying for your child."

Crowson said higher speeds reduce reaction time and increase the severity of crashes.

"The faster you’re going, the less time you have to respond," he said.

He cautioned against drawing conclusions about legal responsibility in this case but said the tragedy highlights the need for riders to use appropriate equipment and operate high-powered vehicles only where they are intended to be used.

"This was a horrible tragedy," Croson said. "There has to be some parental involvement… and some common sense when it comes to where you’re operating these vehicles."

What's next:

Seattle police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. No additional information about the teen has been released.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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