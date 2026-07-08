Teen dies after e-bike crash at Seattle park

The Brief A 14-year-old boy died Tuesday after crashing riding an electric bicycle at a Seattle park. The boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the Seattle Police Department. The crash occurred less than a month after a new WA law was put into effect that focused on establishing new regulations and restricting minors from operating high-speed models.



A 14-year-old teen died on Tuesday after he crashed riding an electric bike at a Seattle bike park, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The teen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police.

What we know:

On Tuesday at around 6:17 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department responded to calls of a bicycle collision at the I-5 Colonadde bike park, located at 1701 Lakeview Blvd E.

The teen was riding an electric motorcycle – or e-bike – down a flight of stairs at the park, when he lost control and crashed, according to Seattle police.

The boy suffered life-threatening injuries, and later died at the scene. It is unknown how fast the boy was going at the time of the crash.

The backstory:

The crash occurred about a month after a new WA law was put into effect to establish new regulations on e-bikes, with a specific focus on restricting minors from operating high-speed models.

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The new law states e-bikes must have working pedals and cannot exceed 20 mph under motor power; faster models will be classified as motorcycles.

Because motorcycles require a driver's license, the law effectively prevents children under 16 from riding high-speed electric models.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Seattle Police Department.

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