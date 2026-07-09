Small magnitude 2.6 earthquake felt in Yakima County, WA

The Brief A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was felt in Yakima County on Wednesday night. The USGS recorded the quake at 11:04 p.m. near Nile, Washington.



A minor magnitude 2.6 earthquake was felt in Yakima County on Wednesday night.

(USGS)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at 11:04 p.m. and the epicenter was located about 10.8 miles northeast of Nile, Washington at a depth of about 5.4 miles.

Why earthquakes are common in Washington

Big picture view:

Washington sits along the Cascadia Subduction Zone, where the Earth's tectonic plates are constantly shifting and earthquakes are common. Small earthquakes also occur regularly around Mount Rainier as part of the region's active geology and are closely monitored. Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4.0 or 5.0.

Places near Wednesday night's magnitude 2.6 earthquake

Nile, Washington: 10.8 miles NE

West Valley, Washington: 26.1 miles ESE

Yakima, Washington: 30.3 miles ESE

Ellensburg, Washington: 32.9 miles NE

Olympia, Washington: 86.8 miles WNW

What you can do:

Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to contribute to citizen science and report it to the USGS on its website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the USGS.

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