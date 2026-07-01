U.S. beats Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 to advance to Round of 16

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The Brief Folarin Balogun scored his third goal of the World Cup and Malik Tillman converted on a free kick to give the 10-man U.S. squad a 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina to advance to the round of 16. Balogun was sent off on a red card in the 64th minute, forcing the U.S. to play with only 10 men for the rest of the match. Balogun will be unavailable for Monday's match against Belgium in Seattle. That gave the U.S. just its second World Cup knockout round win. The Americans made it to the semifinals in the first tournament in 1930 by winning their group and won a round of 16 matchup against Mexico in 2002.



Folarin Balogun scored his third goal of the World Cup before being sent off with a red card in the second half, and Malik Tillman converted on a free kick to give the 10-man United States squad a 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday night to advance to the round of 16.

Balogun dominated the first half with his 45th-minute goal and several other chances that helped the U.S. control the match early but the Americans had to scramble down a man after his foul against Tarik Muharemovic in the 64th minute.

Tillman helped seal the win when he scored on a free kick from just outside the box in the 82nd minute with a shot off the hand of goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

"We had to dig deep for that one," U.S. star Christian Pulisic said. "It didn’t go exactly to plan with the red card, but that just shows what a good team we are. We said in the hydration break, you know, this is what it takes to be a really strong team. And, we were able to do it."

The Americans gained just their second World Cup knockout round win. They made it to the semifinals in the first tournament in 1930 by winning their group and won a round of 16 matchup against Mexico in 2002.

The win over Bosnia in the round of 32 in this year’s expanded tournament sets up a matchup on Monday in Seattle against Belgium as the U.S. hopes to make a deep run on home soil. Belgium beat the U.S. 2-1 in extra time at the 2014 round of 16.

"So proud of all my players," U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

Tillman changed his right boot just before the free kick. He had a bloody sock around his big toe.

"You never know when it’s going to happen. Today, it happened," he said.

The game was played less than 20 miles from the site of the first U.S. knockout round game of the modern era when the Americans lost 1-0 to heavily favored Brazil at Stanford Stadium in 1994.

The U.S. was favored this time around for the first time on record in a knockout round match and didn’t let down the large contingent of red-white-and-blue clad fans at Levi’s Stadium who were chanting "U-S-A! U-S-A!" in the closing minutes.

The win snapped a 10-game losing streak for the U.S. against European teams dating to a tie against England in the 2022 World Cup. It marked the first win in the World Cup for the Americans against a European team since a win over Portugal in the 2002 opener. They were winless in 13 straight World Cup matchups against European teams since then, including the 2014 loss to Belgium.

The U.S. had started fast in the group stage matches by scoring in the first 15 minutes of all three games. But it was Bosnia that had the better chances early with Matt Freese needing to make two saves early to stop Ermedin Demirovic following a deceptive goal kick that caught the U.S. defense napping and then again on the ensuing corner kick that Kerim Alajbegovic almost scored on directly.

Balogun took over from there, having one apparent goal called off for offside, being knocked down in the box on two other opportunities and then finally delivering in the 45th minute. Tim Ream intercepted a Bosnia goal kick at midfield and then Malik Tillman found Balogun in the box. He slid the left-footed shot in for his third goal of the tournament — one shy of the record for a U.S. men’s player in a single World Cup set in 1930 by Bert Patenaude.

He punctuated it with his version of the LeBron James Silencer celebration, drawing a positive reaction from King James himself .

Balogun nearly scored again in first-half stoppage time but his shot from in close deflected off the cross bar and out of play.

Bosnia’s second World Cup trip was a success with a draw against Canada in the opener and a win over Qatar that helped the team advance to the knockout round for the first time.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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