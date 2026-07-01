Seattle's Chinatown-International District seeks World Cup foot traffic

The Brief Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) has seen a 10% to 20% drop in sales during the World Cup, as advocates claim transit routing and public safety issues are keeping soccer fans away. Sound Transit and Visit Seattle countered that the local CID station has the highest ridership volume and that they are actively promoting the neighborhood through ambassadors, marketing, and local business routes. Facing ongoing crime and temporary enforcement cycles, community members plan to march through the stadium district on July 6 to directly invite tournament attendees into the neighborhood before the final match.



Business owners and community advocates in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) are sounding the alarm over a sharp drop in sales during the World Cup, warning that regional transit plans and persistent public safety issues are keeping international soccer fans away.

Despite massive crowds filling nearby Pioneer Square and the waterfront, local advocates say the historic CID neighborhood remains largely empty. Merchants have experienced a 10% to 20% decline in sales over the past month compared to the same period last year, according to community advocate and former City Councilmember Tanya Woo.

Economic disparities amid tournament crowds

While international soccer fans pack adjacent parts of the stadium district, neighborhood advocates say the influx of visitors has failed to reach local storefronts.

"You look at the TV and the waterfront is just jam-packed," said CID advocate Gary Lee. "Pioneer Square is jam-packed. Elbow to elbow. I go over to Chinatown and it's just like dead."

Community members express concern that transit routing has actively directed tournament visitors away from the neighborhood. Some advocates stated they feel Sound Transit has funneled fan traffic away from the district, cutting off potential patrons.

Sound Transit, Visit Seattle respond to traffic concerns

In response to community criticism, Sound Transit released a statement detailing its collaborative planning efforts with local transportation and event organizing committees, noting that its station management plans were modeled after other global sporting events.

"We worked closely with the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), the Seattle Department of Transportation, King County Metro and other regional partners to develop our passenger and preferred station management plans," Sound Transit said. "The plans we developed took into account best practices and learnings derived from other cities’ hosting major sporting events, including the recent Summer Olympic Games in Paris."

Contrary to assertions that traffic was diverted from the area, the transit agency stated that the local CID transit hub has seen the highest passenger volumes among its designated tournament stations.

"Among our three preferred stations on match days, we’ve consistently seen the biggest ridership volumes at International District/Chinatown Station (IDS)," the agency stated, adding that it has partnered with the Chinatown International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) to deploy station ambassadors who encourage riders to explore the neighborhood.

Tourism organization Visit Seattle also addressed the community's concerns, outlining its ongoing promotional initiatives aimed at directing international soccer fans into the district.

"As we’ve been marketing our city to the world, we’ve routinely highlighted that Seattle is a city of neighborhoods, including the Chinatown – International District, encouraging visitors to explore them on match days and beyond," a Visit Seattle spokesperson said.

The organization noted it has supported the development of the digital "SEA&WIN" app and the "Unity Loop," a physical and digital route highlighting more than 20 local CID shops, museums, and sites, including the Wing Luke Museum, Sairen, and Pho Bac Sup Shop. Visit Seattle also launched the "Let’s Play SEA 26 Community Brand and Hospitality Playbook" to help local merchants maximize the economic impact of the global tournament.

Seattle's Chinatown-International District. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Public safety challenges at 12th and Jackson

The drop in tournament revenue compounds ongoing neighborhood struggles with vandalism, open-air drug dealing, and crime, particularly concentrated around 12th Avenue and South Jackson Street.

Former City Councilmember Sara Nelson emphasized that local government must prioritize neighborhood stability during major regional events. "The role of local government is to deliver basic services and that means keeping neighborhoods safe and ensuring that when there are good, large crowds, that the local businesses benefit, not hurt," Nelson said.

In response to neighborhood calls for immediate intervention, a spokesperson for Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s office emphasized that while long-term solutions take time, the administration has begun executing its targeted safety strategy.

"We’ve already begun deploying the resources and partnerships we’ve announced and believe they will be effective," a spokesperson for the mayor's office said. "But we also acknowledge addressing these problems that have existed for years won’t happen overnight. We want neighbors and business owners to know we’ve heard them, we’re following through, and we’re committed to this work and the partnerships we’ve built with them."

However, some residents remain skeptical of the current timeline. Lee noted that current enforcement efforts feel temporary, with brief periods of clarity followed by a swift return of illegal activity, describing the cycle as "two steps forward and five steps back. So, we can't have that. We're hurting enough already."

Final push for foot traffic

With only one tournament match remaining in Seattle, community members are organizing direct outreach to salvage the final days of the sporting event.

The advocacy group plans to march through the stadium district on July 6 to formally invite tournament attendees into the CID. Organizers hope the direct appeal will generate the extra foot traffic necessary to support struggling storefronts.

What they're saying:

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson's office issued the following statement to FOX 13 Seattle:

"The Chinatown-International District’s history and culture are a vital part of Seattle’s identity. The City is committed to ensuring the CID is a vibrant part Seattle for years to come. In advance of the FIFA tournament, the City, King County, and FIFA local organizing committee worked together to introduce a Chinatown-International District shuttle stop for the duration of the summer, including the World Cup games in Seattle, in an effort to boost access to the CID for visitors. Over 16,000 riders have utilized the shuttle during the four Seattle matches.

Crime and disorder issues in the CID have gone unaddressed for far too long. Mayor Katie Wilson has recently undertaken a new initiative to address longstanding issues in Little Saigon. The Seattle Police Department and outreach workers from the Evergreen Treatment Services REACH and We Deliver Care programs are collaborating to reinvigorate the nationally recognized Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion strategy that originated in Seattle and King County in 2011. These partners are actively working to address crime at 12th Avenue and Jackson Street, and the city is making investments in community activations, neighborhood ambassadors, Health One resources, crime prevention through environmental design, and increased outreach in the neighborhood.

We continue to work with the CID community to address their concerns and ensure it is a safe, active, and vibrant neighborhood."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Pregnant woman survives Tacoma, WA dog attack, baby delivered safely

Town of Winthrop, WA ordered to evacuate amid growing wildfire

Massive earthquakes hit Venezuela, Japan, CA in 8 hours

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast

Families left homeless after Whidbey Island, WA fireworks explosion

‘Prolific’ Bellevue, WA retail theft suspect back in jail just months after release

Here's where to watch World Cup games at all hours in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.