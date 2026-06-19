Seattle police helicopter searches for shooter in Chinatown-International District

Ahead of the highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup game between Team USA and the Australians, police in Seattle responded to reports of a shooting in the city's Chinatown-International District.

Timeline:

Just after 9 a.m. on June 19, the Seattle Police Department posted to social media that they had officers responding to a possible shooting scene downtown. There was one person injured in the incident around 1020 S. Main Street.

To search for the suspect, police launched a Guardian 1 helicopter and K-9 unit to hunt for the shooter in the area. Meanwhile, the victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

No arrests were made by the end of Friday morning as the investigation continued into the circumstances of the shooting. The initial search was concluded by 9:36 a.m., according to police.

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