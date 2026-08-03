WA, 24 other states sue Trump admin over latest round of tariffs

The Brief Washington has joined a coalition of 25 states suing the Trump administration to block a new round of 10% to 12.5% tariffs on 60 trading partners, arguing the President lacks the legal authority to impose them. Attorney General Nick Brown and the coalition contend the tariffs violate the Administrative Procedure Act and will harm consumers, noting that previous tariffs put 30,000 state jobs at risk and shifted nearly 90% of costs to U.S. businesses and residents. The legal challenge follows prior court rulings that struck down the administration's earlier tariff attempts under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act.



Washington has joined a coalition of 24 states suing the Trump administration to block the latest round of tariffs.

The previous tariffs expired on Friday, so the Trump administration instated a new suite of double-digit tariffs targeting alleged "force labor violations."

According to the White House, the tariffs will range from 10% to 12.5% and apply to 60 trading partners. Those nations account for 99% of U.S. imports. Canada, the European Union, Mexico and Taiwan are among the countries facing 10% tariffs, while China, Japan, South Korea, and multiple other nations are being hit with the higher 12.5% tariff.

This latest round of tariffs has already proved controversial, with small businesses suing over the new price hikes.

Democratic states sue Trump over tariffs

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown announced the state will be joining a coalition of 24 other state attorneys general to block the tariffs.

The lawsuit contends that this latest round of tariffs will only serve to pass costs along to struggling Americans.

"Washington consumers and businesses deserve economic stability from their federal government, not constant whiplash," said AG Brown. "This latest round of tariffs will increase prices for Washingtonians. Last time, we successfully blocked these tariffs because we were able to show the concrete harm they were doing to Washingtonians. We anticipate being successful this time as well."

AG Brown says the previous round of tariffs have "inflicted chaos on the American economy," and argues that they are illegal, imposed "without the legal authority to do so."

The coalition sued to block Trump's previous tariffs and were successful.

Container ship loads in the shadow of Seattle, Washington's skyline. (Education Images // Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Trump's authority to impose tariffs

The attorneys general in the coalition maintain that Trump does not have the legal power to impose sweeping tariffs.

During the Trump administration's previous effort, the President claimed the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) granted him the authority to impose tariffs "of any amount, on any product, from any country, for any length of time." After the Supreme Court rejected that claim in February 2026, the President then turned to the seldom-invoked Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act to impose 10% tariffs on most worldwide products.

The U.S. Court of International Trade blocked those tariffs and that section of the Trade Act in May 2026, so the President turned to Section 301 and directed the U.S. Trade Representative to investigate the European Union and close to 60 other countries for forced labor violations.

In late July, the U.S. Trade Representative imposed 10–12.5% tariffs on nearly every U.S. trade partner.

Effects of tariffs in WA

The lawsuit alleges these actions exceed the President's legal powers and violate the Administrative Procedure Act.

According to Washington's Office of Financial Management, the previous round of tariffs put some 30,000 jobs at risk, especially in agriculture and aircraft manufacturing, as 40% of jobs in Washington State are tied to international trade.

Likewise, an analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York determined that nearly 90% of tariff costs were paid by U.S. consumers and businesses.

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