Seafair details new security as Seattle mourns deadly shooting

The Brief Seafair says enhanced security, including weapons detection at every entrance, is in place following the deadly Bite of Seattle shooting. Seattle police say they will increase staffing at concerts, festivals and other large events for the rest of the summer. The Bite of Seattle shooting remains under investigation as police continue searching for suspects and reviewing evidence.



As Seattle prepares for another weekend of large public gatherings, many people are asking the same question following the deadly mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle: Is it safe to attend?

For Seafair President and CEO Emily Cantrell, that question is deeply personal.

Just days after three people were killed and several others were wounded outside the Seattle Center Armory, Cantrell outlined the security measures already in place for Seafair Weekend and acknowledged the fear many attendees may be feeling.

Meanwhile, Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes says officers will increase staffing at major events throughout the remainder of the summer.

A still image from a livestream capturing the crowd running from a shooting at the Bite of Seattle (Credit: @letssssgooochris)

Seafair says enhanced security was already planned

Cantrell said safety planning has been a priority long before Sunday's shooting.

"The mass shooting at Seattle Center is an event organizer's worst nightmare. It's something that we take very seriously…I am a survivor of our country's deadliest mass shooting."

That experience, she said, has shaped how she approaches every event.

Among this year's security measures, "this year, we have a weapons detection system that is at every single entrance."

Seafair officials say every person entering the event will pass through the screening system. The organization also expects at least 200 law enforcement officers from the Seattle Police Department and partner agencies to help secure Seafair Weekend.

Security personnel checks a bag at a checkpoint.

Seattle police plan increased staffing

Following Sunday's shooting, Barnes said Seattle police are adjusting security plans for upcoming outdoor events.

"We know that the summer is not over. We still have outside events. We still have concerts, festivals, and big group gatherings," Barnes said. "I want to assure you that we will be upstaffing these events throughout the course of the summer."

Barnes did not provide specifics about how staffing levels will increase or whether additional security measures will be implemented at future events.

He said the department is already using intelligence-led policing to identify potential threats before violence occurs.

"We have our gun violence reduction unit. They take the lead on most of those cases, as well as our intelligence unit," Barnes said. "We do most of it during our two gun screening calls that we do on Mondays and Thursdays, where we're analyzing where gun violence is, any potential flare-ups, and making sure that we're monitoring people who may be actively using weapons or even have warrants to make sure that we can get those persons into custody."

FOX 13 has asked Seattle police for more details about what increased staffing will look like at upcoming concerts, festivals and other large public gatherings.

A police cruiser parked outside Seattle Center after a mass shooting on July 26, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

'I don't blame them'

Cantrell said she understands why many people may now question whether they want to attend large public events.

"I don't blame them if they feel like their sense of safety was shattered and they never want to go to another event again," Cantrell said.

Still, she believes strongly in the safety plans she says have been in the works for over the last year.

"I would not feel comfortable inviting friends and family or the general public out to one of our events if I didn't think we were doing everything we could."

Cantrell also urged attendees to be patient as additional security measures may increase wait times.

"But if there are long lines, please understand why we're doing this and know it is for your own safety," Cantrell said.

Investigation continues

Seattle police say the shooting outside the Seattle Center Armory was a targeted, gang-related exchange of gunfire between at least two people.

Three people were killed, including a 19-year-old suspect who police say was involved in the shooting. Investigators say the other victims who were killed and injured were innocent bystanders.

The investigation remains active, and detectives continue reviewing surveillance video, interviewing witnesses and asking anyone with information to contact Seattle police.

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