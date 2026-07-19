Family pleads for answers 11 years after Renton, WA murder
RENTON, Wash. - A family is continuing their search for answers exactly 11 years after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Renton.
Reese Ali was found shot to death inside his car near City View Church on July 19, 2015. More than a decade later, and the family told FOX 13, there have still been no arrests in the case.
Family Remembers Tragedy at Cemetery
Every year on the anniversary of the shooting, Ali's sister, Brea Ali, and their mother visit his grave to honor his memory.
Reese Ali
What they're saying:
"It’s been very hard, very challenging," Brea Ali said. "It’s really heartbreaking to me and my family because it’s been 11 years and we just want to seek justice so maybe we can have a little moment of closure."
Brea Ali described her brother as her best friend and protector, noting that the loss disrupted a deep bond she has not been able to replace with anyone else.
Brea Ali
A Plea to the Community for Answers
The family remembers the 21-year-old for his bright demeanor and ability to lift the spirits of those around him.
"He always brought this funny personality, he was always smiling," Brea Ali said. "When you were down, he always knew how to make you happy."
As the investigation continues, the Ali family is renewing their plea for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward to law enforcement.
"If it were you or your family, how would you feel?" Brea Ali asked. "If it were your child, how would you feel?"
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