WA braces for wildfires as incoming storm expected to bring lightning

A Thursday storm is expected to bring beneficial rain to Washington along with a major threat of dry lightning and gusty winds, which could ignite and rapidly spread wildfires. Lightning-caused fires can smolder undetected for days, prompting fire crews to heavily monitor impacted areas through the weekend as a major heatwave brings temperatures into the 80s and 90s. Because 80% to 90% of wildfires are started by humans, officials urge extreme caution and strict adherence to local burn bans over the weekend.



An incoming wet weather system is expected to bring beneficial rainfall to parts of Washington on Thursday, but officials warn it could also increase wildfire concerns heading into the weekend.

While the moisture is welcome, the storm system carries a significant risk of lightning.

The threat will be the highest over the Cascades and parts of Central and Eastern Washington, where vegetation has already dried out during a recent stretch of warm weather.

Dry lightning, gusty winds pose wildfire threats

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Thunderstorms can produce cloud-to-ground lightning miles away from the heaviest rainfall. This means some dry areas could experience lightning strikes without receiving enough rain to prevent new fires from starting.

These storms can also bring localized gusty winds. If any wildfires are already burning, these sudden gusts have the potential to fan the flames and cause existing fires to spread rapidly.

Fire crews brace for smoldering fires

A major challenge for firefighters is that lightning-caused fires are not always immediately visible. A single strike can smolder quietly in dry brush or tree roots for hours, or even days, before erupting into an active wildfire.

Because of this delayed reaction, fire crews will closely monitor storm-impacted areas throughout the weekend for any delayed fire starts.

High temperatures to arrive this weekend

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The timing of the storm system is particularly concerning because a major warming trend is forecast to settle over the region immediately after the wet weather clears.

Temperatures are expected to climb back into the 80s this weekend, with some locations in Western Washington pushing into the 90s by early next week.

The combination of fresh lightning strikes, dry fuel, hot temperatures, and local breezes creates a dangerous recipe for rapid fire growth.

Public urged to prevent human-caused fires

What You Can Do:

While weather events like lightning present serious risks, state officials emphasize that people remain the primary cause of wildfires in Washington. Roughly 80% to 90% of all wildfires in the state are started by human activity.

Authorities urge residents and visitors spending time outdoors this weekend to take several safety precautions:

Follow all local burn restrictions and campfire bans.

Exercise extreme caution when operating equipment that could create sparks.

Never leave a campfire unattended.

Avoid any outdoor activities that could accidentally ignite dry grass or brush.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

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