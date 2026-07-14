FOX 13 Seattle to broadcast Seafair Torchlight Parade

The Brief The Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade will take over the Seattle Waterfront on Saturday, July 25, starting at 7:30 p.m. with floats, marching bands and community performances. According to Seafair organizers, the free public event will be preceded by afternoon live music, a beer garden, and the Seafair Torchlight Run at 6 p.m. While the parade is free to watch in person, spectators can purchase upgraded reserved seating, or watch the live broadcast on FOX 13, FOX 13+, or streaming on FOX LOCAL.



The Seafair Torchlight Parade is taking over the Seattle Waterfront on Saturday, July 25, and will feature dazzling floats, marching bands and community performances, and the whole show will air live on FOX 13 Seattle.

What to Expect at the Seafair Torchlight Parade

The Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade returns to the scenic Seattle waterfront for its second year. The evening kicks off with the Kaiser Permanente Seafair Torchlight Run at 6 p.m., followed by the parade at 7:30 p.m.

Participants are invited to "Light Up the Night" by adding lights and bold displays to their presentations.

How to watch

The event will broadcast live on Saturday, July 25 on FOX 13/FOX 13+, streaming on FOX LOCAL and fox13seattle.com.

Do you need a ticket to watch the parade in person?

The event is free and open to the public, but people who want to upgrade to seats have two options.

Located in the prime TV zone near pre-parade activities, the Grandstand TV Zone seats offer comfortable, premium views and full immersion in the Seafair Torchlight Parade festivities.

The second option is seats throughout the parade route: orange, red, green, blue, gold, purple and ADA reserved.

Seafair's website has information on how to purchase upgrade seating options.

Schedule of Events

Timeline:

Seafair organizers shared a timeline of what's happening before the parade.

1 p.m.: Beer garden opens at Pier 62.

2 p.m.: Live band plays at Pier 62.

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.: DJ performs at Pier 62.

5:30 p.m.: Reserved seating opens.

6 p.m.: Kaiser Permanente Seafair Torchlight Run starts.

7:30 p.m.: Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade starts.

Food, Drinks and Getting to the Event

If you are 21 or older, you can enjoy local beer and wine at the Pier 62 beer garden starting at 1 p.m.. Families can buy frozen treats from Seattle Pops, or dine at local restaurants along the route.

Transportation guide for Seafair Torchlight Parade

To access the waterfront, public elevators are available at Overlook Walk, Pike Place Market Garage, Union Street, Lenora Street and Bell Street. ADA accessible reserved seating is located next to the Red Zone TV grandstand bleachers on the east side of Alaskan Way and Union Street.

If you are driving:

From I-5 North: Take the Madison Street/Convention Place exit and stay straight on Seventh Avenue. Turn left on Madison Street, then turn right on Alaskan Way. Pier 62 will be on your left next to Pine Street.

From I-5 South: Take Exit 165A toward James Street. From the right lane, merge onto Sixth Avenue, then turn right on Columbia Street. Turn right on First Avenue, left on Madison Street, and right on Alaskan Way. Pier 62 is on your left next to Pine Street.

Seafair Weekend Festival

What's next:

Seafair Weekend Festival will return to Lake Washington from July 31 to Aug. 2, showcasing the largest boating event, air show and festival, featuring live music, food and drinks, and includes family-friendly activities.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seafair organizers, Seafair.org and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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