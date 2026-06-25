The Brief FOX 13 Seattle has announced a new official broadcast partnership with Seafair to provide exclusive live coverage and streaming of the summer's signature events. Attendees planning to watch the 4th of Jubly fireworks at Gas Works Park must secure a free ticket in advance, as entry is limited and strictly first-come, first-served. Seafair Weekend returns in August featuring the Blue Angels, hydroplane races, and a brand-new marketplace partnership.



Seafair and FOX 13 Seattle have launched a new broadcasting partnership to bring live television and streaming coverage of Seattle's major summer events directly to Pacific Northwest viewers, beginning with the upcoming 4th of July fireworks display.

New rules for the 4th of July fireworks

What we know:

Seafair is partnering with Amazon to host a massive firework watch party at Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park, where an estimated 45,000 people are expected to gather.

However, organizers are implementing a major change this year: a free ticket is strictly required to enter Gas Works Park. Gates open at 3 p.m., and attendees holding a free ticket must enter the park by 8 p.m.

Because tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, community members must claim them online at seafair.org. Alternatively, reserved seating tickets can be purchased for both parks, which extends the guaranteed entry window until 10 p.m..

"One important note this year is that a free ticket is required to enter Gasworks Park. Gates open at 3 p.m. You have until 8 p.m. to get in there with the free ticket. It is first come, first serve, so make sure to grab the tickets at seafair.org. Or, you can also get a reserved seat, which is available at both parks and at Gasworks Park. A reserve ticket will get you in until 10 p.m. — Emily Cantrell, President & CEO of Seafair

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Torchlight Parade moves to the waterfront

The Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, marking its second year along the Seattle waterfront. The festivities will begin early with the Torchlight Run kicking off at 6 p.m., which has already seen a significant increase in runner registrations compared to last year.

Following the run, spectators can visit Pier 62 for pre-parade entertainment, including a live DJ and a beer garden. The main parade will showcase more than 100 individual units, including marching bands, local sports teams, and traditional festival displays.

Blue Angels and a new marketplace return

By the numbers:

45,000 : The number of anticipated spectators gathering at Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park for the holiday weekend.

100 : The total number of unique units marching down the waterfront parade route.

3: The number of signature summer events covered under the new single broadcast agreement.

Big picture view:

Seafair Weekend will take place from Friday through Sunday during the first weekend in August, highlighted by the traditional return of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and hydroplane racing. Admission to the festival grounds is completely free on Friday.

A brand-new feature this year is the Beck Makers Marketplace, introduced through a partnership with Windermere, which will highlight local arts and crafts alongside a dedicated dance floor and live DJ. Main stage entertainment will run throughout the entire weekend as the full schedule is finalized.

The Source: Information in this story came from an on-air interview conducted by FOX 13 Seattle's Bill Wixey with President and CEO of Seafair Emily Cantrell. Cantrell detailed the updated safety and ticketing protocols, venue changes, and the official event lineup for the upcoming summer season.

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