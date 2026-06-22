5 King County beaches closed due to high bacteria

The Brief Five King County beaches are closed due to high levels of bacteria in the water. Gene Coulon Memorial Beach, Juanita Beach, Lake Meridian Beach, Matthews Beach and Waverly Beach are all closed for swimming. There is no timeline for the beaches to reopen.



Health officials have closed five King County beaches due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

Swimming at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach, Juanita Beach, Lake Meridian Beach, Matthews Beach and Waverly Beach is currently prohibited, and can make the public sick, according to King County Public Health officials.

(King County Public Health )

What they're saying:

Gene Coulon Memorial Beach in Renton has closed three times this year due to dangerous bacteria levels.

"High bacteria levels have been detected in the water, indicating significant fecal contamination that may cause illness," the City of Renton said on social media. "For your safety: do not enter the water, avoid all contact with lake water and keep children away from the shoreline & water."

(Renton Parks and Recreation )

There is no timeline for reopening beaches, as health officials continue to monitor water quality.

By the numbers:

Swimming beaches are tested by officials weekly, to determine how contaminated the water may be.

The bacteria tested is a harmless type of bacteria found in the poop of warm-blooded animals like people, pets or wildlife. It can be carried into the water by people and animals swimming and playing.

Water samples collected on June 15 revealed bacteria levels far exceeded the safety limit of 320 Colony Forming Units (CFU) per 100 mL of water at the King County beaches.

One Lake Meridian Beach sample recorded 630 CFU/100 mL, a Gene Coulon Memorial Beach sample recorded 670 CFU/100 mL and a Waverly Beach sample recorded 750 CFU/100 mL.

What's next:

Mt. Baker Beach was previously closed due to high levels of bacteria, but has now reopened for swimming, according to Seattle Parks.

Seattle Parks and Recreation

There is currently no scheduled date for the beaches to reopen.

For full test dates, results and other places to swim, visit the King County Public Health website.

The Source: Information in this article is from King County Public Health

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