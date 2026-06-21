Safety threats at Tacoma, WA movie theater causes sweeping cancellations

There will be no movies playing at a historic Tacoma theater on Father's Day Sunday following reports of ongoing threats to safety coming in to law enforcement agencies. Police cars will be doing patrols in the area today to monitor conditions.

The Grand Cinema has canceled all shows on June 21 as the theater employees work with the Tacoma Police Department to address safety concerns. Staff members say they are also working on issuing refunds for everyone who bought tickets for showings on Sunday already.

Officers say a call to bomb or shoot up the theater came late Saturday night, and the owners of the theater are now exercising increased caution while law enforcement investigates the threats.

In a statement to the public, the theater asks for patience while apologizing for the interruption to their customer's holiday plans. Initial police sweeps cleared the building of immediate threats, according to TPD.

Grand Cinema in Tacoma, WA (Source: Karina G. on Yelp)

What they're saying:

"We prioritize the safety of our patrons, volunteers and staff and feel it’s necessary to stay closed for today. We are very sorry to disrupt your choice to see a film with us, but we hope you’ll understand. Please be patient while the team starts issuing refunds," a representative for the theater said, in part, on Sunday.

What's next:

Anyone who does not receive a refund by the end of day was asked to reach out to the theater by email at info@grandcinema.com.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Pierce County Sheriff talks about controversial social media posts

Waymo robotaxis spotted in Seattle, Bellevue ahead of service launch

Seattle residents call for pause on Capitol Hill crisis care center

DOJ requests Washington's voter registration database

FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket lottery underway: What you need to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.