The Brief To accommodate hundreds of thousands of soccer fans attending the six 2026 FIFA World Cup matches at Seattle Stadium, regional transportation agencies are significantly increasing public transit options. According to maps and schedules provided by Sound Transit, the Seattle Department of Transportation, and King County Metro, service updates will include increased Link light rail frequencies, extended Sounder and T Line services, and dedicated free Match Day and Waterfront shuttles. Because of these sweeping transit adjustments, street closures, and the designation of a car-free pedestrian zone in Pioneer Square, local transportation officials are strongly urging all travelers to avoid driving on match days.



Hundreds of thousands of soccer fans will be in Seattle for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the city hosts six matches.

Local transportation agencies are ensuring anyone heading to and from the matches or just getting around the city will have several travel options.

Seattle Stadium will host four first-round group stage matches and two knockout round matches.

Here is a guide on how to navigate the region on match days and throughout the tournament this summer.

Getting around Seattle during FIFA World Cup

Link light rail, Sounder and T Line services

Sound Transit will increase Link light rail service on the 1 Line and 2 Line during all match days. Trains will run every eight minutes all day until 1 a.m., resulting in a train arriving every four minutes in the downtown core.

The following are the closest stations to Seattle Stadium

Eastside: International District/Chinatown (ID/C) Station

North of Downtown: Pioneer Square Station

South of Downtown: Stadium Station

The following are the closest stations for fan zones:

Westlake Station: Seattle Soccer House at Pacific Place, and hop the Seattle Monorail to Let’s Play at Seattle Center

Symphony Station: Walk down to Pier 62 for Waterfront Park

Stadium Station: Victory Hall

Map of Link light rail stations around Seattle Stadium. (Sound Transit)

For the six games in Seattle, Sounder game trains will be added and schedule adjustments will be made for trains. Regular Sounder commuters should check schedules as timetables may change.

On match days, Tacoma’s T Line will run trains every 12 minutes and extend service for evening matches to meet Sounder passengers at Tacoma Dome Station.

King County Metro bus operations

King County Metro buses, Match Day shuttle operations

King County Metro will run regular bus services alongside a special Match Day Shuttle loop through downtown Seattle. Buses are available from Seattle Stadium, around the city and fan zones.

Anyone can ride the Match Day shuttles for free and to help get around Seattle. These shuttles will only operate on the days of the six matches, for 8 hours and every 3 to 7 minutes.

Free Waterfront Shuttles

Running daily from now through Sept. 7, King County Metro is offering a free waterfront shuttle service that connects the waterfront, Pioneer Square, Seattle Stadium, and Chinatown-International District.

The shuttles run every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. And then on match days, service will increase to every 10 minutes.

Here are the stop locations:

Seattle Center and the Space Needle

Olympic Sculpture Park

Pike Place Market and Overlook Walk

Waterfront Park and the Seattle Great Wheel

Pioneer Square

Seattle Stadium

Chinatown-International District

Seattle Ferry Terminal and Pier 50

Riding the Seattle Streetcar

The South Lake Union and First Hill lines connect to several bus stops and Link light rail stations.

South Lake Union Line connects: Lake Union, South Lake Union, Denny Triangle, McGraw Square where you can catch light rail to the Chinatown-International District and Pioneer Square.

First Hill Line connects: Capitol Hill, First Hill, Yesler Terrace, Central District, Little Saigon, Chinatown, Japantown, Pioneer Square.

During World Cup match days, the stop at Occidental Mall will be closed, and the last stop will be 5th and Jackson.

Taking a Washington State Ferry, King County Water Taxi across the sound

Large crowds are expected during the tournament and Washington State Ferries plans to have more boats on standby, prioritizing its busiest routes.

The King County Water Taxi will also have additional sailings, including late night Friday and Saturday service.

Extra ferry crews and staff will also be on hand at terminals to help passengers.

Biking, using scooters throughout

Bicycles, shared bikes and scooters will be directed to designated parking areas near the stadium, and devices operating within the pedestrian zone will be automatically slowed to 8 mph.

Map of Downtown Seattle's bike lines. (Seattle Department of Transportation. )

Avoid driving during match days

With hundreds of thousands of visitors coming to Seattle, transportation officials are urging travelers to avoid driving whenever possible.

On match days, Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood will be a car-free zone.

Walking

Fans can also walk to Seattle Stadium, which is accessible on foot from hotels, fan zones and transportation platforms.

During the six match days, there will be street closures around Seattle Stadium. Closures will start about four hours before a match starts and end once the area has been cleaned.

(Seattle Department of Transportation.)

The Source: Information in this story came from SeattleFWC26, King County Metro, Sound Transit, Washington State Ferries, the Seattle Department of Transportation and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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