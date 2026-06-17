How Seattle is preparing for USMNT vs. Australia World Cup match on Juneteenth

The Brief Ahead of the United States Men's National Team's FIFA World Cup match against Australia on Friday, Seattle organizers and civic leaders are holding a press conference Wednesday morning to outline match details. The briefing will focus on how the high-profile sporting event will commemorate Juneteenth, honoring Black history and local Black communities on the federal holiday. Tens of thousands of fans are expected to flood Seattle Stadium for the game, which will also be broadcast to hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.



Seattle is gearing up for its second FIFA World Cup match as the United States Men's National Team takes on Australia on Friday. Local organizers and leaders will share details Wednesday morning for the upcoming match, which also falls on Juneteenth.

What to expect:

Tens of thousands of people will be in the city and hundreds of millions of viewers around the world will watch Friday's match at Seattle Stadium.

Ahead of the game, the Seattle FIFA World Cup Local Organizing Committee will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to announce how the match on Juneteenth will be commemorated on and around match day.

Civic leaders, local government officials, a former USMNT player and cultural organizations will join the committee to honor Black history and Seattle's Black community, recognizing the day's significance.

FOX 13 will cover the event, which will stream live in the player above.

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

While Juneteenth has been celebrated across the country for decades, it is a relatively new federal holiday. President Joe Biden officially designated June 19 as a federal holiday in 2021.

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