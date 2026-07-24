Seafair Torchlight Parade returns to Seattle Waterfront for 77th year

The Brief Seattle's 77th annual Seafair Torchlight Parade returns to the waterfront, bringing illuminated floats, marching bands and performers to Alaskan Way. The event has expanded into an all-day festival with live music, family activities and a beer garden at Piers 58 and 62. Organizers expect another large turnout after nearly 100,000 people attended last year's parade on the new waterfront route.



Seattle’s signature summer celebration is back and ready to "Light Up the Night!"

The Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade is celebrating its 77th year, turning Seattle’s iconic waterfront into a glowing spectacle of culture, music, and community spirit.

A new era on the waterfront

For over seven decades, the Torchlight Parade made its way downtown along 4th Avenue. However, after a successful move to the waterfront last year, organizers are doubling down on the scenic route along Alaskan Way.

"We had nearly 100,000 people out there," said Emily Cantrell, CEO of Seafair. "And I think after the World Cup, even more people have discovered how amazing the waterfront is. So, we expect a better turnout this year. We cannot wait to fill the streets."

Road closure signs are already standing by along Alaskan Way as crew members prepare the street for thousands of spectators, floats, and performers.

Views from the Seattle Waterfront. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What’s new this year?

This year, the celebration expands far beyond the evening procession. With the newly redeveloped waterfront now fully open, Seafair is turning the parade into an all-day festival by activating both Pier 58 and Pier 62.

Pre-parade festivities include:

Live music and DJs: A full stage set up at Pier 62 featuring local performers and a DJ to keep the energy high ahead of the main event.

Beer garden: A waterfront beer garden opening early for attendees looking to relax before kickoff.

Family activities: Expanded spaces at Pier 58 with interactive fun and entertainment for kids.

Pirates aboard the Moby Duck fire the canon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Celebrating community spirit

For locals and vendors alike, the return to the waterfront is about more than just entertainment—it’s a chance for the city to come together.

"I like people’s energy—people are kind, nice, radiant," shared local resident Therapy. "There’s always something to do down here. Seattle turns up. We all know that about Seattle."

George, co-owner of local candy fruit vendor Dipped Divine, echoed that sentiment, noting the power of public events to bring people back outdoors.

"It's about bringing everybody together here at the waterfront and just helping people experience the beautiful Pacific Northwest," George said. "It kind of just brings us back to when everybody’s enjoying themselves out in nature and just having fun."

Cantrell emphasized that creating those shared moments is at the heart of Seafair's mission.

"They love gathering together shoulder to shoulder. And it doesn’t matter where you come from or who you are—you’re all there for the same reason, and it’s to celebrate each other in the region we live in. It’s just going to be the perfect night for Seattle."

A marching band in the Seafair Torchlight Parade. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What to expect at the parade

Spectators can look forward to a dazzling lineup featuring:

Illuminated floats

High-stepping marching bands

Precision drill teams and dragon dancers

Seafair favorites, including the popular Seafair Pirates

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