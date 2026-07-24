NTSB investigates Kenmore Air seaplane crash

The Brief Federal investigators are examining weather, radar and maintenance records after a Kenmore Air seaplane crashed near Sucia Island with 11 people aboard. All 10 passengers and the pilot survived after the aircraft struck the water and caught fire while attempting to navigate around worsening weather. The NTSB expects a preliminary report within 30 days as it works to determine the cause of the crash.



Federal investigators are gathering weather records, radar data, and maintenance logs following a Thursday night seaplane crash near Sucia Island. All 11 people on board survived.

The Kenmore Air flight was en route from Lake Union in Seattle to Roche Harbor when weather conditions forced the pilot to alter course. Officials expect the aircraft to be fully recovered Friday and moved to a secure facility for further examination.

Weather forces route alteration before impact

What they're saying:

According to a spokesperson for Kenmore Air, incoming weather forced the pilot to change course while heading toward the San Juan Islands. Seaplanes operate strictly under visual flight rules, which prohibit flying through clouds or dense fog.

A still frame from a video capturing a Kenmore Air floatplane conducting an emergency landing near Sucia Island. (Jonathan Scott)

National Weather Service data indicates a storm moved through the region Thursday evening, dropping visibility to 2.5 miles between 5:15 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. Industry observers suggest the pilot may have been attempting to navigate around deteriorating weather before reaching Sucia Harbor, known as one of the most sheltered landing areas in the San Juans.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported that the airplane struck the water and subsequently caught fire. Despite the impact and fire, all 10 passengers and the pilot survived.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ All passengers escape a seaplane that crashed into rocks near Washington's Sucia Island. (Jonathan Scott)

History of the De Havilland DHC-3 Otter

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records show the single-engine turboprop de Havilland DHC-3 Otter was built in 1960 and listed as airworthy in 2016.

Though no longer in production, modified DHC-3 Otters remain a common sight across the Puget Sound region. Local aviation experts note that refurbished models are regularly upgraded to modern standards to serve regional island routes.

While Kenmore Air operates its own dedicated maintenance facility, NTSB records indicate the carrier has had seven accidents across various aircraft types since 1967, two of which involved fatalities.

Flight operations resume

Kenmore Air canceled its flight schedule on Friday following the incident. The airline plans to resume normal flight operations Saturday, pending any directives from the NTSB.

Company officials declined requests for an on-camera interview regarding the incident.

What's next:

NTSB investigators are currently reviewing the pilot's medical records, aircraft maintenance logs, regional radar data, and weather reports. A preliminary report on the crash is expected within 30 days.

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