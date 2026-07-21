Smoke, heat advisory choke WA as 100K acres burn

BRIEF Multiple blazes have burned over 100,000 acres across Washington state. Wildfire smoke and hazy skies are actively degrading local air quality. An active Heat Advisory and dry conditions raise concerns that new fires could ignite.



FOX 13 Seattle is tracking multiple wildfires burning over 100,000 acres across Washington state.

As crews battle the blazes on the frontlines, wildfire smoke and hazy skies are beginning to impact local air quality. Meanwhile, an active heat advisory and dry weather are fueling concerns that new fires could ignite.

Keep reading for the latest information on air quality, forecast conditions and active wildfires burning in Washington state.

WA wildfire smoke forecast: What to expect Tuesday

Wildfire smoke is possible in the Seattle area through Wednesday according to FOX 13 Seattle's Stephen Kilbreath.

Wildfire smoke will stay relatively light along the Washington coast, but as we move into Thursday – when showers could pop up – this will help with air quality.

WA Air Quality Index

According to AirNow, as of Tuesday, the air quality in the Puget Sound region is running anywhere from good (green) to moderate (yellow).

Other places in central and eastern Washington have experienced air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups (orange) and unhealthy (red).

Some areas in southeast Washington, like Walla Walla, have experienced very unhealthy air quality (purple).

Air Quality Index map for Tuesday, July 21 at 10 a.m. (AirNow)

Tuesday air quality indexes for major Puget Sound cities

Tacoma: 55 (Moderate)

Seattle: 51 (Moderate)

Bellingham: 58 (Moderate)

Yakima: 75 (Moderate)

Chelan: 112 (Unhealthy for sensitive groups)

Wenatchee: 115 (Unhealthy for sensitive groups)

Walla Walla 183 (Unhealthy)

Spokane: 156 (Unhealthy)

Where is the wildfire smoke in Seattle coming from?

With wildfires burning east of the Cascades and across parts of British Columbia, the smoke will continue to filter into western Washington.

Wildfire smoke will be heaviest north of Seattle, in Skagit and Whatcom counties. An air quality alert is in effect for several locations.

A heat advisory is in effect for WA through Wednesday

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days this week, with several Puget Sound area spots seeing some of the warmest temperatures of the year so far.

The heat advisory, which went into effect Tuesday morning, will continue through late Wednesday night.

While afternoon temps will be hot, little relief will be felt overnight, making it uncomfortable sleeping weather.

Offshore flow will strengthen in the coming days, heating up our temperatures into the 90s. (FOX13 Seattle)

WA Wildfires map

Washington wildfire map (7/21/26) (Watch Duty)

While several wildfires burning across Washington have reached full containment, 100% containment doesn't mean a fire is 100% extinguished. It simply means the fire is fully surrounded, though it can still actively burn and produce smoke.

Active Washington state wildfires

Kaiser Canyon Fire in Okanogan County

The Kaiser Canyon Fire is burning near the town of Nespelem in Okanogan County. The fire has grown to 60,000 acres, and at least 13 structures have been lost so far.

Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations were ordered from Buffalo Lake North to Owhi Lake and the Columbia River Camp Ground. Level 2 "Get Ready" evacuations were issued for the town of Nespelem, Agency Campus, and areas to the north and west.

Kaiser evacuation order map for July 19, 2026.

The wildfire is 0% contained. Hundreds of firefighters, along with engines, dozers and aircraft, are actively working to stop the forward progression of the fire.

The latest evacuation map can be found online, and updates are being posted to the Colville Tribes Emergency Management Facebook page.

Red Cross shelters have been set up for evacuees at the following locations:

Coulee Dam High School Gym (503 Crest Drive)

Lake Roosevelt Gym (500 Civic Way)

Omak Community Center (601 Centon Street)

Omak Long House (25 Mission Road)

Multiple wildfires burning in Franklin County

Four different fires have popped up in Franklin County after lightning strikes, with crews currently battling more than 46,000 acres of flames near the city of Kahlotus.

Lyons Ferry Fire

The Lyons Ferry Fire is burning east of Kahlotus and is approximately 34,166 acres with 28% containment. There are currently 200 firefighters deployed on this fire, with the Lyons Ferry bridge over the Snake River shut down earlier to drivers.

The Neff Jones Fire is burning about 7,100 acres northeast of Richland, threatening homes, crops, and a Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife Hatchery. It is about 88% contained.

The Devils Canyon and Wallace Walker fires, burning a combined 5,545 acres, are burning between the Lyons Ferry Fire and Neff Jones Fire. The Devils Canyon Fire is 95% contained while the Wallace Walker Fire is 90% contained.

There are an estimated 460 homes and businesses in the path of the Lyons Ferry Fire. Level 1 "Get Ready" evacuations are in effect for Whitman County from Hooper to Flemming Road.

Wildland firefighter teams, aircraft and dozers are currently working to contain these multiple fires.

Modrite Fire in Ferry County

The Modrite Fire is burning near Lake Roosevelt and is approximately 6,406 acres. It was sparked on July 17 due to a lightning strike, located east of the Kaiser Canyon Fire.

The fire is 0% contained, and at least five structures have been damaged or destroyed. Firefighters are working to keep the fire south of Coyote Creek Road.

Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations are in effect for Wilmont Creek Road, from Silver Creek to Rodgers Bar. Silver Creek Road is closed between Four Corners and Kewa Road.

An evacuation shelter is set up at Kettle Falls Middle School (101 W. 11th Avenue).

Royal Lake Fire in Adams County

The Royal Lake Fire, burning west of Othello in Adams County, is 95% contained.

Firefighters were able to stop forward progress on the flames and are working on maintaining the containment lines. The burn area was sitting around 2,000 acres by the end of the weekend.

Focus over the weekend remained on mopping up hot spots and reinforcement of containment.

There were no evacuation orders in place on July 18, however residents and visitors were advised to remain alert in case of any fire activity changes.

Three Queens Fire in Kittitas County

A small wildfire burned just east of Snoqualmie Pass heading into last weekend, just hours after the first Red Flag Warning of the season was issued in western Washington.

The Three Queens Fire has burned approximately 30 acres near Lake Kachess, Three Queens, and Hibox Mountain. The burn area is in steep, rocky terrain, and air and ground support resources are responding.

Related article

Mt. Tom Creek Fire burning in WA's Olympic National Park

The Mt. Tom Creek Fire is burning high in a remote area on the west side of Olympic National Park.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (InciWeb)

According to fire officials, the wildfire is about six miles from the Hoh Rain Forest, but all trails, the Visitor Center and campground remain open to the public.

(InciWeb)

The fire was started by a lightning strike on Tuesday, June 23. As of July 13, the fire is 27% contained and burning 69 acres. Fire restrictions were implemented on June 25 and remained in effect heading into the second week of July.

B and O Fire in Okanogan County

As of July 15, the B and O Fire burning northwest of the city of Okanogan has burned 2,762 acres and is 95% contained.

(InciWeb)

According to Watch Duty, all areas near the B and O Fire evacuation zone are now under a Level 1 "Get Ready" Advisory.

B and O Fire in Okanogan, WA

A Red Cross evacuation center is open, and the Okanogan County Fairgrounds is accepting evacuated animals.

Plum Fire in Lincoln County (contained)

A 150-acre wildfire, sparked in Lincoln County on July 15, was named the Plum Fire. It was burning near the city of Grand Coulee.

(Watch Duty)

State fire mobilization was authorized for the Plum Fire, which officials said threatened homes and power lines. The fire began around 5:30 p.m. and primarily burnt wheatgrass and sagebrush.

While the fire reached 100% containment, the cause is under investigation.

Quincy Lakes Fire burning near WA's Ancient Lakes (contained)

The Quincy Lakes Fire, which prompted Grant County officials to issue a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation order, is now 100% contained as of July 13.

Evacuation levels for the Ancient Lakes area have also been downgraded to Level 2.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Quincy Lakes Fire Update (Grant County Fire District 3)

All of Ancient Lakes were under a Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation order. However, through the hard work of responding crews, firefighters were able to get it fully contained. It reached a total of 289 acres.

Transfer Fire burning in Lake Chelan (contained)

The Transfer Fire sparked just east of Lake Chelan prompted emergency officials to issue evacuation orders.

As of July 13, all evacuation levels have been lifted. The fire is now 100% contained, and reached 35 acres in size.

Transfer Fire near Lake Chelan on July 12, 2026. (Source: ALERTWest)

Chelan Hills Fire burning in Douglas County (contained)

First spotted in the early hours of July 4, a wildfire in Douglas County, across from Lake Chelan, burned nearly 10,000 acres, with some reports saying more than 100 structures had been destroyed.

As of July 10, the fire was 100% contained.

Chelan Hills fire burns in Douglas County near Lake Chelan, Washington

Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille says investigators believe someone started the fire near Highway 97 at or around midnight on July 4 before it spread into the surrounding area. Caille confirms a criminal investigation is currently underway.

County officials fear the death toll could rise as emergency teams gain access to heavily burned areas.

The sheriff says teams with search dogs will be going from parcel to parcel in McNeil Canyon to make sure everyone is accounted for following the fire.

Firefighting planes scoop water to battle the Chelan Hills fire in Douglas County, Washington near Lake Chelan on July 4, 2026

Ryegrass Coulee Fire in Kittitas County (contained)

The Ryegrass Coulee Fire sparked near the Vantage Bridge on July 8, prompted a full closure of I-90 and Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations for the entire city of Vantage.

As of July 10, the fire is 100% contained and reached 537 acres.

Wildfire burning near Vantage, WA (Credit: Jacqueline Steele)

Crawford Oaks Fire burning in Klickitat County (contained)

There are no longer evacuation orders in place for people living in the area of the Crawford Oaks Fire in Klickitat County. The previous Level 3 orders were put in place when the fire was moving quickly through grassy areas north of Highway 14.

Heading into the Fourth of July weekend, officials closed Highway from Avery Park to Highway 197. However, the roadway has since reopened. People driving on the road are asked to restrict themselves to driving 35 mph as many firefighting and road crews still remain in the area.

Henderson Fire near Lake Chelan (contained)

Evacuation orders were dropped for the Henderson Fire burning in Chelan County. This wildfire broke out near Henderson Road on July 1.

It initially prompted Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations near Lake Chelan, but were lowered hours later by Chelan County Emergency Management. Officials say the human-caused fire burned hundreds of acres.

Hamilton Fire burning near Winthrop (contained)

Evacuation orders for areas west of Winthrop in Okanogan County have been removed after the fire's rapid growth previously prompted the entire town to evacuate.

The Hamilton Fire started around 9 a.m. on June 28, and by the early afternoon it had grown to roughly 300 acres with no immediate signs of stopping.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Amy Thornton said it was burning grass and brush and threatened homes, infrastructure and public safety.

By June 30, the Okanogan County Emergency Management team confirmed the fire was 100% contained and all advisories were removed.

Kartar Fire near Omak (contained)

The Kartar Fire burned 11,746 acres south and east of Omak Lake on the Colville Reservation, about 15 miles southeast of Omak. As of July 2, the fire was 100% contained.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (InciWeb)

A total of 276 firefighting personnel worked on the fire, which investigators believe was human-caused. The fire was first reported on June 16 around 7 p.m.

(InciWeb)

Garred Road Fire near Coulee City (contained)

The Garred Road Fire burned 3,369 acres in Grant and Douglas counties, about 4 miles west of Coulee City, and is now 100% contained.

(InciWeb)

The fire was first reported on June 22 around 4 p.m.

Upriver Fire burning in Spokane (contained)

The Upriver Fire, burning a mile east of Spokane, is now 100% contained. It reached 213 acres in size.

The human-caused fire forced about 1,500 residents to evacuate and destroyed at least 15 homes.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A photo of the wildfire burning in the Upriver area of Spokane County. (Spokane County Fire District 9)

Snake River Fire near Clarkston (contained)

The Snake River Fire, which burned approximately five miles northwest of Clarkston, was first reported on June 12. It is now 100% contained, burning a total of 693 acres.

The cause of the Snake River Fire remains under investigation.

See the full list of wildfires that scorched Washington state in 2025.

The Source: Information in this story comes from InciWeb, Watch Duty, AirNow, the National Weather Service and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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