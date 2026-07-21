Federal Way, WA police seek suspect in assault against elderly man
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Police detectives need help identifying a man accused of assaulting an elderly man in Federal Way back in May 2026.
According to the Federal Way Police Department, two men had gotten into an argument in a parking lot on Pacific Hwy S, just north of S Dash Point Rd.
Authorities say they both ended up walking to a nearby building, and the older man went to call the elevator. While his back was turned, police say the suspect came from behind and punched him in the face.
(Federal Way Police Department)
Police say the elderly victim immediately went unconscious and fell to the ground.
The suspect then got in his car, a silver Jeep Compass, and drove away.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is urged to call the Federal Way Police Department's non-emergency line at (253) 835-6700.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from the Federal Way Police Department.