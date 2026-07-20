Deadly shooting under investigation in Fairwood area near Renton, WA

The Brief The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Fairwood on Sunday night. Deputies say an adult male was found dead at the scene, and the suspect left the scene before authorities arrived. The investigation is likely to remain active through Monday morning.



Deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Fairwood area near Renton on Sunday night.

What they're saying:

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, at around 10:57 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in reporting gunshots near Southeast Petrovitsky Road and Southeast 176th Street. Deputies arrived at the scene and found the body of a man who had been shot.

The suspect had fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, which is expected to last throughout most of Monday morning. Southeast 176th Street was closed during the active investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the King County Sheriff's Office.

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